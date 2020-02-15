LAURELVILLE — A Hocking County Perry Township Trustee is being accused of misuse of his official position — by means of purchasing items through township accounts for his own personal gain. The trustee allegedly purchased tires and auto parts for his own personal use at state discount prices.
Not knowing the proper steps to take, Trustees John Cavinee and Mike Smith reached out to the Ethics Commission, who in turn referred them to Hocking County Prosecutor Benjamin Fickel.
According to the letter received from Special Investigator for the Ethics Commission, Jodi Nyahay, the Ethics Commission has no authority to respond to the issues raised by the trustees. However, the letter does state that there are laws with criminal restrictions that prohibit a public official or employee from participating in matters in which their own personal financial interests, or that of a family member or business associate, may be involved.
After being referred to the Prosecutor, they met with Fickel, who allegedly told them he had to talk to the Hocking County Auditor before he could determine if this was a criminal case. However, Hocking County Auditor Ken Wilson denies that the meeting ever took place with the prosecutor.
After months of waiting for Prosecutor Fickel to make contact with the trustees, they decided to take matters into their own hands once again, and appeared before the Hocking County Commissioners to ask them for help.
Lucky for Cavinee and Smith, Hocking County Sheriff Lanny North, Chief Deputy Dave Valkinburg and Major Caleb Moritz happened to be attending the same meeting with the commissioners and suggested they investigate the matter further.
What was discovered at this point is the case is now sitting on the desk of the State Auditor’s office.
The trustees have copies of all the purchases totaling over $600:
• Warehouse Tire, $74.72
• Warehouse Tire, $172.88
• CarQuest Auto Parts, $60.19
• CarQuest Auto Parts, $196.83
• CarQuest Auto Parts, $9.27
• CarQuest Auto Parts, $119.32
Although the trustee paid for the items, he was not charged any tax due to it being ordered on the township’s account and could have possibly received the same discounts as the trustees do when ordering items for the township. According to Cavinee, there was a savings of the taxes plus any discounts the trustees would have been provided, which could have amounted to $200 or more.
During the trustees meeting Wednesday night, William Gooley was confronted and admitted on record that he did indeed order the items on the township’s account, stating that the the company wouldn’t allow him to order over the phone without an account.
He reportedly picked up the items and paid for them himself, but couldn’t remember if he was charged taxes or not. When told that this was illegal for him to be using the township’s accounts for his own personal gain, he said he was not aware of that.
Throughout the course of the meeting, Gooley was questioned over and over regarding the transactions and why he did it. He openly admitted it numerous times and was nonchalant when answering.
Cavinee and Smith believe this could have all been taken care of if Proseuctor Fickel had taken his job seriously and followed through to see that justice was done.
Although Gooley has not been charged with any crime, this situation could be considered theft in office, which according to the ORC 2921.41, theft in office:
(A) No public official or party official shall commit any theft offense, as defined in division (K) of section 2913.01 of the Revised Code, when either of the following applies:
(1) The offender uses the offender’s office in aid of committing the offense or permits or assents to its use in aid of committing the offense;
(2) The property or service involved is owned by this state, any other state, the United States, a county, a municipal corporation, a township, or any political subdivision, department, or agency of any of them, is owned by a political party, or is part of a political campaign fund.
(B) Whoever violates this section is guilty of theft in office. Except as otherwise provided in this division, theft in office is a felony of the fifth degree. If the value of property or services stolen is one thousand dollars or more and is less than seven thousand five hundred dollars, theft in office is a felony of the fourth degree. If the value of property or services stolen is seven thousand five hundred dollars or more, theft in office is a felony of the third degree.
Our sister paper, The Logan Daily News, reached out to the State Auditor’s Office, but has not received a reply as of this time.
In the meantime, the township trustees are waiting patiently to see if anything comes from the State Auditor’s Office.