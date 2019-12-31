CIRCLEVILLE— Judge Elise Peters received her robes last week during her swearing in ceremony in Circleville Municipal Court.
Judge Elisa Peters was sworn in Friday in front of a packed gallery at Circleville Municipal Court. Peters was elected in November after current Municipal Court Judge Gary Dumm decided to retire. Pickaway County Common Pleas Court Judge P. Randall Knece swore in Peters.
Peters gave many thanks to friends, family, and elected officials present at the swearing in and spoke about her journey into the role. In the beginning Peters saw cases for all three major courts before being assigned exclusively to Common Pleas.
“Judge Knece allowed me the privilege to develop judicial independence and didn’t micromanage me,” Peters stated. “He gave me the freedom to control my own docket and for that I am forever grateful.”
Peters said she’s been on an emotional rollercoaster since the election results were confirmed.
“Leaving my job and my co-workers at Municipal Court, including the clerk’s office, all my friends…is going to be a big adjustment for me and I’ve enjoyed my time with you all,” she added. “I’m excited to start this new adventure.”
Peters spoke about Dumm, calling him “an absolute inspiration.”
“He embodies all of the qualities that are necessary in a good municipal court judge,” she said. “He’s knowledgeable, principled, judicial discretion, and his temperament are all perfect examples. I certainly aspire to and am somewhat intimidated in following in his footsteps. I’m very happy to inherit this wonderful staff who are all staying on, and that includes the probation department. I know I’ll have a learning curve but you folks will help me out.”
Judge Dumm spoke during the ceremony and shared this is the first transition in the office in many years, mostly due to the deaths of judges.
“When Judge [Sterling] Lamb was the first municipal judge he died in office and was sick for a long time and that transition did not involve him because he was sick for a long time,” Dumm said. “When [Judge O. Charles] Hosterman transitioned into the job he had to create things on his own and when Judge [John] Adkins defeated Judge Hosterman that transition was not smooth either. Then as you all know when Judge Adkins passed away that transition meant a death also, although I had a lot of tutelage over the years.
“What I will promise all of you and I will promise Elisa is that this transition will be smooth as I can make it,” he added. “I inherited a very well run place from Judge Adkins and I hope to bring the same atmosphere to Judge Peters.”
Knece shared a personal story in which he was advised to hire a magistrate to help with domestic cases such as divorce, in which Peters served for 20 years, based on advice from attorney Steve Gussler.
“That’s probably the wisest thing he’s ever said to me,” he said as the crowd reacted with laughter. “In every divorce case that comes to Pickaway County there will be a winner and a loser and they both vote. So I thought who was the smartest attorney I know and Elisa tried cases and she was an assistant prosecutor and I thought I’d hire her if she’d come. I was fortunate she decided to come. That was 21 years ago and was one of if not the best decision I’ve made as a judge.”
Knece called Peters bright and made a sports analogy, fitting the former athlete now judge.
“It’s often said law is the only game where the best players get to sit on the bench,” Knece joked. “In her case, being the outstanding athlete she is, it was a great marriage for 21 years. I’ve really appreciated her. Circleville Municipal Court’s gain is Common Pleas Court’s loss. She’s done an outstanding job for Pickaway County. I know she’ll do an outstanding job as Municipal Court Judge.”
Pickaway County Bar Association President Beth Kolowoski and Judge Jan Michael Long presented Peters with her judge’s robes.