Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
CIRCLEVILLE — Celebrating it’s 75th year, the Circleville Pumpkin Show Pet Parade, sponsored by Kiwanis, stormed through Pumpkin Show Friday afternoon.
The parade kicked off at 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon and this installment of the parade and contest saw 149 total entries with about 175 total animals, all things from cats and dogs to goats, turtles and even an Axolotyl.
First place winners were Bret Petty, 10, of Circleville in the typical boy and his pet category with his yellow lab Remington.s
Laina Welsh, 14, of Williamsport, won the typical girl and her pet category with her corgi Rolo.
Roxxi VanHorn, 22, of Circleville, won the best dressed dog and best small float categories with her dog Charlie. Charlie is a Boston Terrier and was dressed in a Ted Lewis Theme.
Raylea Ream, 11, of Kingston won the best dressed cat category for her ginger cat Peachy.
Lillian Cooper, 14, of Orient, won the most unusual pet category with her Axolotyl named Poseidon.
Kaylee Staton, 23, of Grove City, won in the my best friend category with her mutt Elle.
Melody Mercer, 6, of Circleville won the best decorated bicycle category.