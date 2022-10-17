CIRCLEVILLE — Hundreds of thousands of people come to the Circleville Pumpkin Show to experience it in person but there’s one man who has helped document it for both posterity and the world.
Jack Mader, 78, a former Circleville Herald Reporter, has served for at least the last 15 years at the Pumpkin Show’s official volunteer photographer. This year, citing age and health issues, Mader has taken a step back and is turning the reigns over to other, younger photographers.
Barry Keller, vice president of the Circleville Pumpkin Show, said Mader is one of the longest serving volunteers they’ve had.
“He has been a very dedicated and long time volunteer,” Keller said. “His skill is wonderful and he provides the images to our Webmaster. He’s been the best source for our webpages for many years taking pictures at the judging, parades, tear down, set up and more. As a volunteer all we can do is give him a photo credit. He’s very proud to wear the orange jacket and while he’ll still be around he won’t be doing all the events this week.”
Mader started his time as a Pumpkin Show volunteer as an announcer in 1969 when a fellow announcer wanted a new parade-announcing partner.
“Back then the announcing platforms were primitive old farm wagons that had been spruced up a bit,” Mader said. “The only lighting we had were a strand of bare bulbs on a two by four. The problem was when it would rain or it got cold, they would explode. It was the same thing with the old time amplifiers, if you got a lot of water in them they’d blow up.”
Mader said after announcing on Pinckney Street for a number of years he moved to Franklin Street in front of Fitzpatrick’s Paintery, before the stage moved on down to the Corner of Pickaway and Franklin Streets.
“I was there until they moved us down to Franklin and Pickaway where the new stage was, it was the first of the new stages and has held up very well,” he said.
Mader said he wasn’t sure the exact year he started doing photography but he was doing it for the 100th Anniversary, which was in 2006.
“[Keller] came to me and asked me if I’d take some pictures and put them up on the Pumpkin Show website and I told him I could do it,” he said. “For probably five or six years I did both jobs, announcing at Franklin and Pickaway and shooting pictures. It got to the point it was a disaster trying to do both.”
When it came to the photos, Mader shared the long hours and tough days it takes to get to everything and make sure it’s photographed. It begins the Sunday before the Pumpkin Show starts and goes up to the end of the show.
“I’d get up at 6 a.m. and go down and take pictures of them lining up the booths, they have to be in a real precise spot or the whole line gets messed up,” he said. “I’d go to church where I play the organ then I’d go back down in the afternoon and take pictures of them setting up the pumpkin display. It’s a precise way they have to do that. I found out there are 186 pumpkins in the pumpkin pyramid. Then I’d cruse down the whole area getting pictures of people setting the rides up showing how the show comes together.”
Mader said the event really kicks off with the weigh-in and then the Little Miss Pumpkin Show and Miss Pumpkin Show judging as well as the Wednesday night parade but the best time to take photos is during preview night on Tuesday. Mader would then go on to take pictures of the parades, contests and attempt to get every float in the parades.
“I like doing night shots and it’s really beautiful so I go all over the area to get some of the rides in motion, or the time exposures and all sorts of things,” he said. “That’s the only time that I’ve really had to do those kinds of pictures.”
Mader said he’s very picky about his pictures and he spends a lot of time editing.
“Some of them have to be cropped, some of them you have to fix the exposure some have to be resized for the web,” he said. “I’m persnickety about the pictures…throughout the week I’ve taken anywhere from 1,500 to 1,700 images. Of those about 1,000 will go to the website.”
Mader, who can be seen driving around in his golf cart to get from place to place downtown to shoot the various events, said one of his favorite things to do was the
Miss Pumpkin Show photo shoot Thursday morning where they take the girls around and take photos in front of key locations.
“They get them all down there and we take a lot of shots around the Pumpkin Display, we go to Lindsey’s to see the pie and everyone gets a donut, we go to Rotary where they have the Chili and they get chili, the souvenir stand, several of the game concessions including Dearwester Canes.
Mader spoke about his “stepping back” from his duties after 52 years after having heart issues that required surgery to fix a defect. The procedure worked but Mader said he still feels fatigued as he has most of this year.
“I’m still not feeling a whole lot better, everyone says I look better but I don’t know where they’re coming from with that,” he said. “I told [Keller] earlier in the year that I would need to get some help because it’s getting to the point where I can’t do it. Then I got sick and I decided to step back here. They’ve got two people, one full time and one part time to fill the duties.”
When it comes to people stepping up to volunteer like he has, Mader encouraged people to do so.
“If you like Pumpkin Show, and most people do, and you’d like to be a little more involved we can put you to work,” he said. “There are hundreds of jobs you can do from parade people, setting up displays, and they’re always looking for people for the information booth. I have found it extremely rewarding as a community thing and I’ve really enjoyed being a part of it and contributing to the success of the Pumpkin Show.”
While Mader is stepping back from his official duties, you can still find him this week downtown sporting his orange suit jacket.
"One of my favorite things is being downtown and talking to people," he said. "It's like a reunion. People will also come up with questions and ask what time the parade is, where are the bathrooms and where is the handicapped parking. Those are the three questions I get asked the most."