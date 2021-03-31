CIRCLEVILLE — Is there an unmet need in Pickaway County that you’d like to share with people who are in a position to change it? Well, now is the time to speak up.
Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) is asking members of the Pickaway County community to fill out the community needs survey to help them identify gaps in services local organizations provide.
Nick Pruitt, community services block grant and energy director at PICCA, said the community needs assessment is something they discuss as part of the Community Service Block Grant process.
“We’re just trying to find out what the needs in the community are and helps us align our programs with those needs,” he said. “It can help us see if there are needs that we need to change or develop programs to meet.”
Pruitt said the survey is for any Pickaway County resident and they especially want to hear from people outside Circleville to learn what their needs are. They’re also reaching out to other organizations.
“We’re reaching out to other organizations and some businesses to find out what services they’re providing and if there are opportunities for us to partner or plug people into them,” Pruitt said. “We look at if we should be sending people that way. We also look to see if there are gaps and what those things we’re missing out on, we could be doing, or another organization in town could be doing to beef up services.”
Pruitt said the survey runs now through June 1.
“It’s one of our requirements for the Community Service Block Grant, but it helps us especially following the pandemic and everything else going on,” he said. “There’s been a shift and we want to make sure we understand what the community needs from us and what changes we need to make to be effective for the people that we’re trying to serve.”
Pruitt said he’ll compile the “massive report” after the June 1 submission deadline and present that to their funding sources.
“Out of that, we’ll be doing the CSBG grant for 2022-2023 and we’ll hopefully see services that we can build up more or that we can step back from so we fill the gaps and not duplicate services in the community,” he said.
To fill out the survey, visit PICCA's website at picca.info and click the red button labeled "community needs survey."