CIRCLEVILLE — One of the biggest concerns in Pickaway County is the low workforce participation rate and many organizations are working to clear obstacles for folks looking to work.
One such organization is Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) who has a Wheels to Work program that provides additional funding to help people purchase a car so they can have reliable transportation to and from work.
Nick Pruitt, coordinator for the program at PICCA, said the program has taken on some new life this year.
“We made some much needed changes to it,” he said. “We still have our vehicle match where someone saves $1,000, goes through our online personal management training and then we match their $1,000 with $4,000. With that you have to have paystubs to verify that you’re employed and that you’re income eligible or attending some sort of educational institution.”
Pruitt said they have a great relationship with a dealership in Grove City who works with PICCA’s clients to help them get in the right vehicle for them.
“They help our clients get connect with vehicles that meet their needs,” he said. “A mother of six doesn’t need a red convertible, she needs a mini van and they maintain a small inventory of these kinds of vehicles available.”
Pruitt said once the training is complete, they take their savings to meet with a representative from PICCA and purchase a vehicle.
Pruitt said they’ve got a new side to the funding, the auto repair side of the program.
“It’s the same qualifying things, working or going to school and income eligible, and we have a partnership with Blankenship Auto Repair,” he said. “We can pay up to $1,500 in vehicle repairs to keep their vehicle running and maintain their access to work or school.”
Pruitt said they’ve also got a partnership with Class-A driving school to help get adults who want to go to driving school through driving school.
“We’ve really beefed up the programs,” he said. “It’s one of our Community Service Grant Block programs and we’ve been given a grant from Pickaway County Community Foundation to really help out with the program. Community United Methodist Church has provided some dollars to help.”
Pruitt said the need is a big need and it’s not a low cost need and as a result, they don’t have a blank check to help everyone who qualifies and is in need. As of now they can give away about eight cars per year and they have a waiting list.
“We’ve already got a waiting list of about 16 people and unfortunately, our funding for the next two years is 16 people and that’s it,” he said. “We’re trying to figure out creative ways to secure more funding with both the purchases and the repairs. The way the car market is right now, cars are hard to come by. If we can keep people in their current car, we’ll help them out if we can.
Pruitt said he loves the program because it helps stabilize the workforce.
“Transportation is one of the biggest barriers we hear on our community needs assessment every year,” he said. “We’ve got our public transit that I would love to see more people use, but I understand the freedom of having your own vehicle and getting around on your own schedule in your own time and the importance of that too.”
Pruitt said he thinks this program will continue to grow and be around a while due to the amount of need in the community. He shared some stories of some people that have been helped by the program.
“We have a lady who really had nothing and she was walking to and from work each day and we were able to get her qualified for the program,” he said. “Instead of walking a couple miles to work each day with bad knees she’s got a vehicle to drive and a safe vehicle to drive her kids around to their activities.”
Pruitt said each person they’ve helped with a vehicle has been a success story.
“You’re helping them stay connected to things that will help them get to a better place in life,” he said.
Pruitt said anyone interested in helping with the program can contact PICCA’s main office at 740-477-1655. Applications are currently not open but Pruitt said they’ll open them back up and share on social media when the time comes.