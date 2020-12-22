CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) has closed to the public and is now taking HEAP winter crisis applications by phone or online.
The Winter Crisis Program assists low-income households that have been disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, have 25 percent (or less) of bulk fuel supply remaining or have a household member who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020 to help stay warm this winter
Nick Pruitt, CSBG/Energy Director for PICCA said the program runs from Nov. 1 each year and will be open until March 31 of 2021.
“We want the public to know that we are closed indefinitely and that appointments are being done by phone and we have the capability to provide our clients with an electronic application and all documentation can be submitted electronically so there’s no need to come to the office,” Pruitt said. “If clients still prefer a paper application, they can be picked up and returned to the drop box.”
The program helps income-eligible Ohioans pay their heating bills and can assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing and furnace repair. More than 598 families in Pickaway were assisted through the program last year.
“Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) is here to help. More than ever, households will need the benefit provided by the Winter Crisis Program,” said Becky Hammond, PICCA’s executive director, “Due to the pandemic, families are spending more time in their homes and many children are learning remotely, and need a safe warm home.”
Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to start their application before their required agency interview with Pickaway County Community Action.
Eligible households can receive a payment for their main heating source and/or their secondary heating source (electric). Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $45,850.
For more information about the features of the Winter Crisis Program locally and what is needed to apply, contact PICCA at 740-477-1655.
Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.