CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) has conducted a homeless count, one above and beyond federal requirements, in order to determine a snapshot of the local needs in an effort to better address them.
Fallon Kingery, PICCA community services director, provided the information they collected on Aug. 24 during a four hour search during the mid day.
The search uncovered 39 individuals “living on the land” as Kingery called it meaning they were sleeping in a place not meant for human habitation, 37 people were living in a shelter setting, 113 people in sober living and resident treatment centers, 5 people living in campers or RVs and 15 families living week to week or month to month out of one of two hotels in Circleville.
In addition there were 15 individuals that reported to the homeless drop in center and 137 youth that were identified by Pickaway County schools as homeless under the McKinney Vento Act, which defines it as not having a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.
Kingery said she thought there are homeless people more based on the limited time frame and resources they had with only three groups of people looking.
“These numbers we only found in Circleville,” she said. “We didn’t find anyone in Ashville or South Bloomfield, but we didn’t make it to places like Laurelville because we didn’t have any manpower or time.”
Kingery shared her findings with Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy and is later this week going to be sharing them with the community as a whole. McIlroy said that the homelessness problem is something he and his administration are concerned about.
“[Kingery] has don a very good job putting these numbers together and we’re very concerned about the people that are homeless and their mental health,” he said. “We as a community need to do a better job.”
Kingery said she’s going to take a document she created with the information gathered and roll it out to service providers in the area to help them better understand where the needs are so they can all come together and work collaboratively.
“This gives us better numbers to look at a community response because this isn’t an individual response or a one agency response this is going to take our entire community’s response to solve this issue,” she said. “I would like to see a community goal to come out of this. I think we need to coordinate community, state and federal housing resources and we need to bring them into Pickaway County.”
Kingery said one of the ways out of the issue would be for the community to support low income housing.
“That’s the only thing that’s ever going to be able to fix this issue, is if we find housing for these individuals to come off the land,” she said. “When we asked the 32 individuals that are sleeping outside what their main obstacle was, it was lacking access to housing. A lot of them had income but it was minimum, disability, social security, a job they made $12 or $14 an hour.”
Kingery said for an adult in Pickaway County with two children, a not all that uncommon scenario, that person would have to make $24 an hour to follow federal guidelines.
“That’s not happening,” she said. “People aren’t making that and they’re having to go on the system and use the benefits.”
Kingery also shared that the housing market isn’t want it needed to be with people selling their property, deciding not to rent or flat out not renting to people who have had an eviction in the last 10 years.
“We’re never going to solve this problem if we don’t get housing,” she said. “We really need to recruit and support landlords in this community. That’s something that’s a whole community goal not just one organization’s goal. HUD can’t do that themselves, PICCA can’t do it alone. We’re all going to have to do it.”
Kingery said wraparound services would also be another key.
“All of the agencies are working together to provide different resources to people so they stay housed and maintain it for an extended period of time,” she said.
When it comes to what surprised her about what they found, Kingery echoed that she felt the number of people sleeping outdoors was low and the number of youth that had housing insecurity was higher than she anticipated.
“I think it’s very sad to think there are 137 young people in this county that don’t know where they’re sleeping at tonight and that’s a huge issue that needs to be addressed,” she said.
Kingery said even though she felt numbers were low, this was something the community asked them to do and it provides what they needed.
“We have 113 individuals in sober living and once they’ve completed their program they’re going to come out and be sober but if they don’t have any place to go, what happens to those 113 individuals,” she said.
Despite that, most of the people that she sees didn’t become homeless due to a health or addiction issue.
“Unlike what people think a lot of people think a lot of them don’t go into homelessness because they’re drug addicts or alcoholics or have mental health problems,” she said. “They get those problems once they’re on the street because you have to cope somehow. I think that’s a big misconception of why people end up where they are today.”
Kingery said more shelter options, better locations and easier access would also be helpful as short term fixes, especially for people who have mobility issues.
“That is a hole, I think that we need to do better as a community referring people and looking at shelters being relocated closer to the center of town for people to get to,” she said.
At the same time, Kingery said they had a lot of people willing to help especially at the drop in center they created for the event.
“We had a lot of different people come to the table to provide services and I think that was a good thing,” she said. “I think that’s something we should continue and do more than once a year and build partnerships to assist homeless individuals.”
Kingery said now that they have a data a countywide response is now needed.
“Now we see the problem and we know on that day during those four hours we can now take the data and build that response,” she said. “That better allows us to allocate our resources and align our programs to what we are seeing everyday here in Pickaway County, it’s not what we assume is happening.”
Kingery said looking at housing as a basic need that everyone deserves is the way it should be.
“I think no matter why we think those people are in that position, it’s a basic necessity and everyone deserves it no matter who we think they may be,” she said. “A lot of these people I have conversations with had a crisis in their life and it left them to be where they are today. It’s hard to get out of that position when they’re no resources to do so.”
Kingery said to this point they’ve not been successful with only a few people at the table and it will take a wider effort.
“We all have other responsibilities within our jobs and unfortunately this isn’t something that can be fixed quickly and it can get left sometimes,” she said. “We at PICCA are often trying to fix the immediate need, we’re giving them water, food and what they immediately need. It’s hard for us to serve those needs and their long term needs.”