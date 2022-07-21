Hundreds of people came out to Pickaway County Community Action's Back to School Bash where they gave out free school supplies, had several community organizations on hand, bounce houses, games, food and more Thursday.
CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) held their second annual Back to School Bash Thursday, giving away backpacks and school supplies to Pickaway County Children.
In addition to the school supplies the event had games and activities for the kids, food, demonstrations and booths from local organizations and more as apart of the three hour event.
Nick Pruitt, PICCA energy coordinator, said the event was a way for PICCA to distribute the school supplies in a fun environment with community partners.
"The turnout has been fantastic," Pruitt said. "We knew it was going to be big, I think last year it was bigger than we expected and this year is even crazier. We're going to provide what we can and our goal is going to be to continue to grow this every year and get more of our community partners involved."
Pruitt said the goal is the school supplies but they wanted the other organizations to share their resources.
"We wanted to have the other organizations here who have various resources in the county for the families that we're here to serve to connect with them and help families understand what they do and provide," Pruitt said. "You see a tent like the health department and you think it's just medical stuff but there's so much more going on. There's the different library programs and Family and Children First Council programs they have available. We even have some of the churches coming out."
In an event that resembles and old fashioned block party, Pruitt said it was a chance to bring people together.
"It's all really good stuff and a good opportunity to bring the community together in the center of the community and get people connected to the things that are available to them, while the kids get to have a lot of fun," he said.
Looking ahead to next year, Pruitt said they're open to other partners signing on in the future.
"If other community agencies want to be a part all they need to do is reach out to us," he said. "We did our best to reach out to those we could but if we missed someone they can contact us here at PICCA and when we start planning next year's event we'll get them on the books."