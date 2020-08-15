CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Community Action is counting on some magic to help fundraise for this year’s Toys for Tots program.
Beginning Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. through Aug. 28 at 9 p.m., an online silent auction is being held by PICCA featuring Disney memorabilia. They’re calling the event “PICCA’s Summer Magic.”
“This is a brain child of our IT guy Matthias Rickard and Adena Larrick, our administrative assistant,” Becky Hammond, executive director, said. “I went to a conference last year and saw this software and asked Matthias to check it out not knowing COVID would be a thing and we’d want to use it.”
Adena Larrick, administrative assistant, said they wanted to have fun with the event
We were trying to capture the magic of Disney, but not call it that because of copyright purposes,” she mentioned. “We wanted to put a bit of pizzazz into Pickaway County right now. We’re hoping to brighten things up a bit. It’s an outlet to let people know we’re still doing projects to benefit the community.”
Hammond said this is the first such time they’ve fundraised virtually and the auction features Disney statues, pins and posters and more. They’re adding new items constantly.
“This is our pilot project and depending on whether we have the chili cook off, we might do something on a more grand scale for the chili cook-off,” Hammond said. “I’m meeting with the board to discuss the future of it.”
Hammond explained that the website works similarly to eBay.
“You have your watch list and bid list,” she added. “You register and everything is done with credit card and it’s an option of picking the item up at PICCA or having it delivered.
You can sign up for alerts and you’ll be emailed if you’re outbid,” Larrick added.
Hammond said there’s also a way to donate straight through the website.
“There might be people that aren’t interested in purchasing anything, but would like to donate to the program so we added that feature as well,” she remarked.
Hammond said the items were donated by her late cousin’s, Mary Ann Mundy and family.
“She was always a big supporter of Toys for Tots program and her family thought it would be the best place for her collection,” Hammond said.
To sign up for the auction and to view items visit https://one.bidpal.net/piccasummermagic/welcome.