CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) has funding available to help households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including those needing help with rent, mortgage payments, and to prevent water and sewer disconnections.
The program begins Monday for those Pickaway County residents who are at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. For a family of four that total is $52,400 per year. Funds are available for a limited amount of time and PICCA is asking residents to reach out early.
“We are thrilled to have this resource available to help our community maintain safe and healthy homes for their families as we recover from the economic fallout from COVID-19,” said Becky Hammond, Executive Director of PICCA. “Though the funds are available for a short time, this new resource and our experience administering similar programs will help hundreds of households once again find stable ground.”
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the availability of the funds on Oct. 23 during a joint press conference with members of the Ohio General Assembly.
The funding is part of the CARES Act stimulus package and funds are available through Dec. 30.
Hammond encouraged all households that are experiencing financial challenges, are behind on rent, mortgage, or water and sewer bills to reach out.
“Though the eviction moratorium by the Centers for Disease Control has prevented some residential evictions for non-payment of rent and mortgage bills, late fees they are still accumulating,” said Hammond. “This funding will make a high impact, will keep families in their homes now, and will prevent future evictions.”
PICCA is located at 469 E. Ohio St. in Circleville and can be reached at 740-477-1655.