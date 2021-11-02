CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Community Action is partnering with the Ohio Department of Development to help income-eligible Ohioans with assistance paying their water and wastewater bills.
The program, called the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, provides Ohioans who are at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guideline with assistance paying their bill. The program began on Oct. 27 and runs through Sept. 30, 2022.
Income eligibility for the program is for a single person, someone making $22,540 or less, or for a family of four, $46,375.
Nick Pruitt, community services block grand and energy director at PICCA, said it’s a new program to the organization.
“This brand new program that we’re rolling out here at PICCA is to assist Pickaway County residents who are currently disconnected, have a disconnect notice or are trying to establish new service for their water and/or wastewater utilities,” he said.
To apply, applicants are encouraged to contact PICCA and provide a copy of their most recent water and wastewater bills, a list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months, proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all members and any proof of disability if applicable.
For more information about the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, contact Rocky Saxour at 740-477-1655. For contact information of your local energy assistance provider, call (800)282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance), or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.