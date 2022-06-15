CIRCLEVILLE — With temperatures soaring over 95 degrees this week, Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) has opened their facility as a cooling center and will have a beat the heat event on June 23.
The cooling center is located in the basement of PICCA and is open on any day the temperature reaches 90 degrees or higher Monday through Friday. It was open Wednesday afternoon and will be open Thursday. Announcements will be made on the organizations social media pages. There are no income requirements for the cooling center.
Nick Pruitt, energy director, said he got the idea from a friend at OhioHealth. The cooling center has games, water, and popsicles.
“We’re just trying to help make people comfortable,” Pruitt said. “My goal ultimately is to have staff make their way down here and talk about programs if folks have questions. It’s going to be a get out of the heat thing but also some outreach to tell people what we have available.”
Pruitt said with the heat and potential power outages in the region they want to be prepared.
“We see what happened in Columbus and we hope that doesn’t happen here because we’re a smaller community,” he said. “I got that text and I then emailed [Executive Director Becky Hammond] and she said let’s do it. We’ll see how this goes, this is sort of trial run.”
Pruitt said they plan to continue to open it once the temperature threshold is met since staff can work remotely and still be present in the space.
“Most of the staff have remote capabilities to work so even if they have things they need to do we can have someone down here to help out,” he said. “I think this will be really good it’s now just about letting people know we’re here and getting that word out.”
In addition to the cooling center, they’re having a beat the heat event on June 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. in which children will be able to play during some of the activities that include a bounce house, popsicles and sidewalk chalk while parents are able to learn about PICCA programs and make an appointment for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP)Summer Crisis.
“The parents are going to be able to get signed up that day and get a list of everything they need to bring to their appointment,” Pruitt said.
Summer Crisis official starts on July 1. To apply for the program, which provides grants to Ohioans to help pay electric bills or to assist in air conditioning repairs, Pickaway County Residents can contact Picca at 740-889-1040.
Any household with someone age 60 or older or that has documentation from a doctor that cooling assistance is needed, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off or are trying to establish new service qualify at 175 percent of the federal poverty level. Homes can receive up to $500 for regulated utility customers and up to $800 for unregulated.