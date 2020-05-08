CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) is doing what they’re calling a “soft opening” on Monday, allowing two in-person appointments in an hour.
Nick Pruitt, Community Service Block Grant and Energy Director, said they have a workstation set up near the front door of the building to allow people to maintain social distancing.
“We’ll be basically zero contact with the client, with the exception of talking through the glass,” Pruitt said. “We’ve got some procedures that we’re putting in place. We won’t be doing any walk-ins or anything like that. We’re doing some pre-screening calls for clients to make sure they’re in good health and have everything they need before they come into the building.”
Pruitt said masks and gloves will be required for people entering the building.
“The hour increment will allow us once we’re done to disinfect everything for the next appointment,” Pruitt stated. “We’ll open up Monday at 8 a.m. and we’ll evolve as we need to as we understand more and see what things we need to do.”
Becky Hammond, executive director, said the time without clients in the office gave them time to catch up and prepare for upcoming audits.
“All of the program audits were postponed so we know as soon as social distancing is lifted they’ll descend on us to audit,” Hammond commented. “We’ve taken advantage of that time.”
Hammond said while they’ll only be seeing 16 clients a day, which is far fewer than under normal circumstances, that the drop box is open for people who don’t want to meet face-to-face or don’t need to.
According to Pruitt, he’s expecting an increase in new clients and as such the employees have brushed up on their soft skills.
“We’re anticipating to have a lot of people apply that have never used our services before,” he added. “While we anticipate we’ll have fewer appointments, we’re anticipating we’ll have more people reach out to us for support.”
Hammond noted they’ll be receiving some support from the CARES Act and they’ll provide updates to the community when they know more. To schedule an appointment, call the appointment line at 833-359-2804. PICCA can also be reached for questions at 740-477-1655.