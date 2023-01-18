WILLIAMSPORT — This Monday, Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) will be in Williamsport as part of their mobile Monday series to help provide assistance more locally to individuals in the community.
The vehicle will be in the village from noon to 3 p.m. at 107 Green Street, next to the Savings Bank.
“The goal of Mobile Monday events is to reach clients in other areas of the county who may have transportation barriers and are not able to access our Circleville office or who may not even be familiar with PICCA programs and services,” Pruitt said. “This initiative has been made possible through American Rescue Plan HEAP funding that allowed for the purchase of an agency vehicle that will serve as our HEAP Outreach vehicle.”
Pruitt said they’re doing this for clients that don’t have reliable transportation to Circleville.
“Ultimately, we’re going to do what we can to take our services to our clients in hopes of reaching those individuals that may not be able to make it to us or may not even know about the valuable services we have to offer,” he said.
Pruitt said PICCA programs in 2022 experienced a 15 percent increase in the number of households served, 4,784 in total, over 2021.
"I think there are a couple factors playing into this," Pruitt said. "First and foremost, I think financial hardship due to the pandemic that has effected so many families across Pickaway County has been a major contributing factor. I also believe that rising energy costs along with our increased effort to go out into the communities we’re here to serve and partner with them and other agencies around the county has helped us to inform more of the public on the services we offer that could help them in difficult times.
We also know that there are more out there who would benefit from our programs and we are asking the public, those who are currently utilizing our services or have used them in the past, to share with a friend, family member or neighbor and help us help them."
The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills.
Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25 percent fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program.
To apply for the program, Pickaway County residents can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application, or find contact information for PICCA.
Clients will need to have copies of the following documents to include with their application:
• Most recent utility bills
• A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers)
• Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types)
• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members
• Proof of disability (if applicable)
Pruitt said applications for the HEAP Winter Crisis program must be received by March 31, 2023. The last day to apply for the regular HEAP benefit is May 31, 2023.