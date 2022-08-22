CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Community Action is conducting the homeless county on Aug. 24, and will have a drop in location for people to self identify and get connected with services and other community organizations.
Fallon Kingery, community services director, said the drop in will be located behind PICCA’s main office in the shelter house near where they hand out fresh produce. Access to that part of the property is off South Clinton Street. It’s going to be operating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone who is homeless or is at-risk is welcome, Kingery said.
Kingery said normally the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires the federal homeless count in January, but they have specific requirements and PICCA wants to go above and beyond that to get a more full count and location.
“We’re doing the homeless count this summer to get the better picture, of it,” she said. “With the nationwide count HUD requires it in the winter and that we only count in certain areas. We’re able to count all the outlying areas like Hargus Lake, Deer Creek, Williamsport and Ashville to get a better number for local statistics.”
Kingery said there are people who couch surf and camp, which are part of the hidden homelessness population in addition to hearing from the schools.
“We get calls from the schools all the time about kids that are doubling up and the number of people living in tents in a family member’s back yard, living in their cars or living in a long term camping spot,” she said.
Among the reasons, Kingery outlined was the lack of affordable housing, something she called the biggest risk in addition to the lack of more medium term housing solutions unless you qualify at places like Ohio House or Haven House.
“Even if we can offer them first months deposit and get all the necessary things lined up for housing there’s no affordable housings,” she said. “The waiting lists are long, landlords have sold their rentals during COVID and people aren’t moving. People are doing the things they need to do and they can’t locate housing and they’re having to leave Pickaway County. We don’t have a lot of shelter options. We have haven house for domestic violence, Haven House, and Ohio House for veterans. If you don’t meet those requirements it’s very hard for people to stay here.”
Kingery is inviting other organizations to participate in the event as well including Pickaway County Job and Family Services, drug assistance organizations, representatives from the veterans shelter, the food bank and the health department.
“If your organization would like to set up a table, please let me know,” she said. “We are wanting to have several services in one location to assist individuals in getting the services that are most needed for them in one stop. If your organization knows of any individuals that may benefit from this, please send them on Aug. 24.”
Kingery said there are some programs they have that can help provide assistance including a rehousing program, representative payee program, homeless outreach with supplies and COVID relief funds to help with people behind on their bills due to the pandemic.
“If anyone knows of people living homeless to call me or email me we’d love to know where they are so we can offer them services,” she said. “If anyone would like to donate food gift cards. That would be a huge thing for people living outside. If we can give them $5 gift cards to give them a hot meal that’s a huge thing.”
Kingery said this problem isn’t just local to Pickaway County, it’s a nationwide problem.
“With no affordable housing many people will become homeless, this isn’t going away,” she said. “We need the whole community to be involved to get these people housing so they’re housed and safe.
“Statistically it takes 20 years to get out of poverty, so what do you do in that 20 years? You can’t build yourself up if you’re living in a camp. You can but it’s hard. They may only make $600 to $700 a month, I’m talking 70 year old men. There’s nothing we can do because we have no housing. It’s sad to leave them out there. We can offer them water and food and bug spray. We also have young people coming out of the foster system at 18. They can’t live on their own or afford it. We see all different kinds of people out there. I think the community sometimes see them as someone who made bad choices but they’re normal people who haven’t had the opportunities the rest of us have had.”