CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Community Action is doing a little spring cleaning and as such, will have free toys for the community available on Monday.
Each winter, PICCA hosts the Toys for Tots Program and receives donations from the Pickaway County community to fulfill the donation program. As such, in 2020, they received an influx of summer time and outdoor toys which they still have a surplus of and thus are giving them away to the community with no strings attached on Monday, April 5.
"Throughout the year, we get a lot of different donations and at Christmas time, what kids want is pretty different from what they want in the fall, spring and summer," Matthias Rickerd, who oversees the Toys for Tots Program at PICCA, said. "We have a lot of balls, outside toys and those things that build up year after year. We kind of thought you know what there's not a lot for kids to do right now, so why don't we do something."
The giveaway is being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and any parent who brings their child and fills out the community needs survey will also receive two pounds of ground beef from PICCA. The giveaway is being held at the loading dock, to the west of the main PICCA Building at 469 East Ohio Street.
"We'll be giving out balls, we have some RC planes, coloring books, regular books and an assortment of different items," Rickerd said.
Unlike the Toys for Tots Program in the winter, the event is open to the whole community, regardless of income.
"The reality is that the majority of people are in need right now," Rickerd said. "It's been a tough year and we're getting toward a year and a half. We figured we'd just do what we can and help people now."
Rickerd said they're asking people to wear masks and follow all CDC recommendations, like social distancing, when attending the event.
Fallon Kingery, community services director, said PICCA really appreciates everyone who donates to the Toys for Tots Program each year and that this event would not have been possible without their support.
"It means that we get to do this twice this year instead of just at Christmas," she said.