CIRCLEVILLE — As part of Operation Warm, kids will have the opportunity to receive free new shoes this Wednesday at Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA).
Operation Warm gives kids coats in the winter and now in the summer, they’ll be offering shoes to help keep kids active. The shoes are in sizes for pre-k through grade four and are easy-on-and-off in a number of different colors and patterns.
The program is run through Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s Office of Faith Based Initiatives, similarly to the winter coat program. PICCA has 300 pairs of shoes from sizes of Toddler-8 to Youth-6.
The shoes can be picked up Wednesday, July 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the loading dock, which is located to the west of the main entrance at PICCA on East Ohio Street.
Becky Hammond, PICCA Executive Director, said this was a great program for the community.
“It’s a good timing too because school is getting ready to start and the kids will have new shoes to start the school year,” Hammond mentioned. “We see so many kids that have their elder siblings’ old shoes, so it’s nice for them to have a new pair of shoes.”
Hammond said the office is maintaining their social distancing and mask policies for distribution.
“We’re asking that parents know the size of the kids; once they take the shoes we can’t take them back,” she explained. “Distribution will be over at the loading dock. We expect everyone to have masks and to social distance. We’ll take one family at a time to pick up shoes.
The only requirement for the program is families to be eligible for the temporary assistance for the Needy Families Program. To qualify, a family must be at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level limit. For a family of four, that’s a monthly income of $4,637 a month.
For more information or questions, contact PICCA at 740-477-1665.