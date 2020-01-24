CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) still has plenty of ability to assist people “in crisis” with their home heating needs this winter.
Tracey Hixon, HEAP Coordinator at PICCA, said the program runs now through March 31, 2020. HEAP is the Home Energy Assistance Program, a federally funded program that provides assistance to eligible residents with their home emergency bill and applies it directly to the utility or bulk fuel bill.
So far 404 applicants have applied to receive winter crisis assistance.
“There are still plenty of funds left and nobody will be left out,” Hixon said. “Everyone seems to think we’ll run out of funds but we won’t.”
Hixon said with temperatures going below freezing, it’s important for people to keep their homes properly heated to help fend off sickness and take care of other potential health issues.
“We want to make sure that people have a source of heat in the cold winter months,” Hixon said. “It’s especially important for people with blood pressure and heart conditions and the elderly. The purpose of the program is to help lower income households maintain their heating source to prevent these issues.”
Hixon explained the winter crisis program.
“The winter crisis program provides a benefit once per heating season to an income eligible customer’s main heat source and/or electric account,” Hixon said. “Eligible customers may qualify if the gross household size and income is at or below the 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guideline.”
As an example a family of four can qualify if they make up to or less than $45,062.50 per year, Hixon noted.
“The benefit can be used by eligible households that are disconnected, pending disconnection, need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, or have 25 percent or less bulk fuel supply remaining,” Hixon continued. “Households serviced by a PUCO regulated utility, like AEP, Columbia Gas, Dayton Power & Light, or Vectren, must sign up for the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP Plus) or another payment plan to receive emergency benefits.”
Hixon also noted that anyone in need meeting the qualifications should bring in a photo-identification, Social Security cards for all household members, copies of current heating and electric bills and proof of income for the last 30 days for all household members.
“If self-employed or seasonal, you will need to bring the past 12 month’s income and a copy of the most recent IRS taxes filed,” Hixon added. “If you have no income, contact the office for further instructions.”
Applications for the programs are processed Monday through Friday by appointment or via walk-ins where five clients are taken at 8 a.m. and five more at 1 p.m.
To make an appointment call PICCA’s appointment line at 833-359-2804.
For questions or more information contact Hixon at 740-477-1655 ext. 1026.