CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) is making accessing their services even easier with a new initiative to have satellite events and offices around the county.
Tuesday, Sept. 27 is being called HEAP Day, and PICCA staff members will be visiting the Pickaway Senior Center to offer heating assistance sign ups from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chickasaw Drive Location.
“This is one of many instances here in the future where we will be operating at satellite locations around the county in an attempt to meet people where they’re at and get them connected to the services they need,” Nick Pruitt, CSBG/Energy Director, said.
Pruitt said efforts like this ceased during the COVID-19 pandemic and they’re now reestablishing those relationships and creating new partnerships.
“While it’s always been our goal to meet people where they’re at and get them connected to services that will help them achieve a better quality of life, our efforts to do so were definitely hindered with the onset of the COVID- 19 pandemic,” he said. “This new partnership with the Senior Center came about out of an inquiry from their Executive Director about programs that could provide utility assistance to their respective clientele. Since we share many of the same clients and some may have issues getting to our office or have limited knowledge of the programs we have to offer, it made perfect sense that we go to them. The various funding streams that we were able to tap into in response to the pandemic made it possible for PICCA to secure the needed portable equipment to get to those who can’t get to us.”
Pruitt said their goal is to expand the services out into the other outlying areas beyond Circleville.
“Our goal is to expand our outreach efforts to other rural areas of the county and partner with those municipalities to ensure that their residents have access to the multitude of services we have to offer aimed at helping them achieve a better quality of life,” he said. “These would include towns like Williamsport, Tarlton, Orient and others where transportation barriers and other factors may prevent them from accessing our Circleville office and services.
We’re definitely open to additional partnerships with other municipalities and organizations serving our Pickaway County neighbors and if someone would like to work with us, they can contact me at PICCA so we can make arrangements with them to get folks taken care of. All we need is a space and some electric. We just want to do our part to help build stronger communities throughout Pickaway County.”
Pruitt said anyone interested in hosting a space where PICCA can regularly set up with intake staff should contact him directly at npruitt@picca.info.
“Our ultimate goal is to locate spaces around the county that can accommodate our intake staff on a recurring basis. If you’d like us to come to your area, please contact me at PICCA and we’ll do our best to work out a day and time to make it happen,” he said. “Pickaway County is growing and our goal is to be an agency that is committed to building strong, resilient communities.”
For the event on Sept. 27, Pruitt said no appointment is necessary and staff will be on hand to also answer questions about any additional programming or resources beyond the PIPP, HEAP, and Summer Crisis signups.
“While the focus of this event is to serve our Senior residents, PICCA’s offices are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday to assist anyone in need,” he said.