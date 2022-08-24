SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — More than 75 Pickaway County Democrats gathered for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began as the party hosted a meet the candidates dinner at the VFW in South Bloomfield.
The two-hour event had a handful of different speakers including Representative Allison Russo, Marsha Few, candidate for Pickaway County Auditor, candidates for Ohio Supreme Court Associate Judge Marilyn Zayas and Terri Jamison, candidate for Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Jennifer Brunner and candidate for Ohio House of Representative District 2, Samantha Meadows. Gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley had her mother Ann speak at the dinner on her behalf.
Pickaway County Democratic Party Chair Carolyn Loxley opened up the dinner with a call to action for fellow democrats.
“I am delighted to have an event where the Democrats of Pickaway County are coming together as a body because we have so much work to do,” she said. “We have uncontested elections in this county where there is no Democrat on the ballot and we have got to change that.”
Loxley said they’ll recruit good candidates to try to fill every race and make them contested races.
“We also need help making phone calls so we’re going to be setting up an outreach committee in the party that will not only be recruiting candidates but then also putting together good teams that will support their campaigns and get them elected,” she said. “That’s the job we as the party do and we have a lot of work to do. We have lots of energy and lots of people who are willing to help us and we’re going to take advantage of that.”
Loxley said the amount of people gathered was “phenomenal.”
“It’s only onward and upward from here,” she said. “Our values, our principals and our positions are truly important and we need to be defending democracy. That is our theme, our position and we value every person. We are going to work hard to support this county reflecting the values that represent the United States of America, Pickaway County and the State of Ohio.”
Each of the guest speakers took their turns introducing themselves and delivering a brief message.
Russo spoke about being the Democrats leader in the Ohio Legislature, the decision to throw out Row V. Wade, and the Ohio Supreme Court decisions throwing out the legislative districts just after she took over.
“As the House Democrat leader I had no idea what I’d be stepping into and had no idea what would play out over the next several months,” she said. “I’ve felt the energy that you have provided the support to fight for constitutional and fair maps. It’s what the people deserve, what you voted for overwhelmingly twice and we know who we serve on the redistricting commission.”
Russo spoke about the “extreme” things that she said were being enacted by Republican elected officials, including on things like gun control, abortion rights, and education.
“I don’t believe the government should be in the middle of a woman, her family and her healthcare provider in making these decisions,” she said.
Russo said she believed in the power of the people.
“I believe that when we go out and talk to voters and they turn out, that we can create change,” she said. “I have not given up that hope and I encourage you to not give up that home. In every single county in this state is an important part of that.”
Few spoke about her candidacy, leaning on her experience as a deputy auditor and her knowledge over the last 21 years during her speech as well as her involvement in the Pickaway County community.
“I have previous jobs where I’ve done payroll, accounts payable, budgeting, all things done at the auditor’s office,” Few said. “It’s not just selling dog tags or doing deed transfers, those are important jobs as well but the [auditor] requires three hats to be worn at all times, chief fiscal officer, chief payroll officer and chief assessor. All of that falls on the shoulders of the auditor.”
Few talked about some of the upgrades and changes, especially moving into digital spaces, that have occurred in recent years at the office and her plans to continue to work to save tax payers money by doing so.
“There’s so much that goes into the office and to have someone whose been there that can continue to provide those services over someone who has never stepped food inside of the offices is a major, major accomplishment,” she said. “We need to keep that experience in the office.”
Following Ann Whaley’s comments, Loxley called Zayas who could not attend due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.
Zayas spoke specifically about making sure everyone feels like the law has been applied equally to all.
“My reputation as an attorney was, if you have a difficult case you take it to Marilyn and she’ll figure it out and if she can’t she’ll be honest with you,” Zayas said. “When you have that experience, and your client has that experience, even when things don’t go your way, the client can usually move on with their life because they were treated with dignity and respect. It was those moments that lead me to run for the court of appeals in 2016.”
Zayas said the current race is about judges that understand the justice system.
“They need to understand we’re here to serve everyone and our biases, outside influences and politics are left at the door and don’t come to the court,” she said.
Justice Brunner spoke next, and talked about serving on the court and how she didn’t anticipate running until current Chief Justice Maureen O’Conner, a republican, called and asked if she would be running for chief.
“I care so much about the future of the courts,” Brunner said.
Brunner talked about some of the achievements of the courts including being in process of a statewide sentencing database and a task force on conviction integrity.
“The only thing the court has to continue it’s good operations is the confidence of the people we serve,” she said. “Like the legislature who has the purse that controls the budget, the executive who has what use to be the sword but now is the gun, and the judiciary which has the quill and words. It’s all we have. We are the most venerable but we have the most desecration, which is why judges are held to a higher standard.”
Jamison said he was running because she believes the justice system really matters.
“I believe we want justices on the court that are just like us, working class individuals who know what it’s like to work hard for a living,” she said. “You want them, when you come to the court, to understand who you are and where you come from.”
Jamison said she felt that the court should work together to bring forth the right decisions.
“I believe all people are equal and we should have equal access to the courts and make every opportunity for people to be heard and to have a fair decision that should be written,” she said.
Meadows was the final speaker of the event and shared her history from Scioto County and becoming an advanced EMT and what lead her into politics.
“I still remember my first every oxycontin code that I ever worked and since then it’s just gotten worse,” she said. “Since then over the years I’ve thought someone’s got to do something...then one day last year I was like I’m going to do something about it and run for office.”
Meadows said she didn’t know a lot about politics but that she wanted to help people.
“If I put my focus on people that’s what’s important and that’s why I’m running,” she said. “It’s important to me that I can’t represent you if I don’t know you.”
Meadows put a call for fellow democrats to get a fire inside them.
“We have a lot of energy built up,” she said. “We’re going to make a difference. I’m so sad that there are bad things that happened, like Rowe falling, but there are so many things on a platter for us to flip. If you get the fire in your bellies like I have there’s nothing that can hold us back...I’m ready to kick butt and take names.”