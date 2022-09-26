CIRCLEVILLE — The Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Service Board honored a Pickaway County Deputy with the Crisis Intervention Team Advocate Award as part of their 4th Annual Recovery Celebration.
Deputy Tiana Bloxam of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was honored at the celebration with the Crisis Intervention Team Advocate Award. Lt. Chris Hempsted of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office nominated her for the award.
“Deputy Bloxam was dispatched on a wellbeing check of a possible suicidal male,” Hempsted wrote in his citation. “Deputy Bloxam spoke with the male for quite some time. He displayed suicidal ideations but was not to a point where the squad was willing to push the issue to transport. At that point, he was able to leave on his own free will. Deputy Bloxam went to the individual’s home and was able to convince him to seek mental health assistance. The individual was then willing to be transported by EMS for treatment.
Deputy Bloxam may have very well saved this individuals’ life that day and her willingness to stay engaged was an amazing example of her dedication and professionalism to our profession and this office.”
Returning in person for first time in two years, the celebration was held at the Bell Manor in Chillicothe.
“As we continue our efforts to support recovery on every level it is important to take a moment and thank those that are on the front lines,” Phyllis Amlin Snyder, chair of the Paint Valley ADAMH board of directors said. “Together we can do so many good things in our communities and there is a steadfast commitment to quality treatment and recovery. Treatment works, people recover and recovering people work and give back to our communities. It is so evident this evening.”
Penny Dehner, executive director of Paint Valley ADAMH Board, said they were thrilled to have the recovery celebration in person again this year.
“Although we continued to recognize our advocates during the pandemic it is too important to continue this annual event to celebrate all the extraordinary individuals that work in our board region,” Dehner said. “The Paint Valley ADAMH board is so pleased to honor those that are making a difference in our recovery oriented system of care by making sure our communities have the services they need.”
Dehner also acknowledged the demands of caring for others in recovery.
“The mental and physical demands of caring for others can be challenging and extremely tiring, therefore it is so critical to practice self care,” she said. “Taking care of yourself, both physically and mentally, is the only way you can help others.”
In addition to Deputy Bloxam Paint Valley ADAMH honored several other individuals from the counties they serve which include Fayette, Highland Pike and Ross Counties.