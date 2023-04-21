CIRCLEVILLE — There are plans to either upgrade and renovate the Pickaway County Emergency Clearinghouse food pantry location in Circleville or to find a new place to relocate and better serve the community
Members of the Pickaway County Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry came before the Pickaway County Commissioners to ask for their support in funding an upgraded facility either at the building located at 722 Clinton Street or a new location.
Mike Logan, who was asked to help the board find a location or facility to meet their needs, explained why the group was there.
“It would be great if we could get you to cooperate in building a building, providing a location or just a monthly rent,” he said. “Anything you can squeeze out of your budget would be very helpful to the group. What we’re getting to is a vehicle, a monthly stipend, or maybe help with the building or a building or maybe you have a building that will work for the Food Pantry. We’re here at your mercy asking for something.”
The pantry is currently in a building behind Pickaway County Community Action which is accessed off the rear of the property along Clinton Street.
“Our vision and our mission is that everyone has food security in our county and to provide food to people in need,” said Bradlie Pokrandt, pantry director. “We have two goals for service improvement, to expand capacity to meet current needs and to improve physical accessibility to the building. We’re thankful for what we have but we’re doing the best with what we’ve got.”
“We are very limited in what we can do...we’re very much bursting at the seams,” Pokrandt said.
In 2022 the pantry served about 3,800 total households including 1450 households with the elderly and more than 300 with people who are disabled.
“Accessibility and a place for them to move around and wait is very important and the majority of our clientele fit into the mobility impaired section,” she said.
The Emergency Clearing house served 8,029 people in 2021 and 10,633 people in 2022, a 25 percent increase.
“Since then the COVID benefits for SNAP has been cut, it cutoff in February and we’re already seeing that number is going to jump up more,” she said.
Pokrandt also indicated that they had to turn away food due to not having the space to store it.
“We are to the ceiling on all of our racks,” she said showing the commissioners pictures of the state of stores on a non-truck day. “What comes in does go out but we can’t order as much as we need because we don’t have a place to put it. We had to turn away some frozen meat, something I rolled my eyes at, because we didn’t have room for it. We’re trying to be the best stewards of what we have but there’s no room.”
Dick Schmidt, board member, presented a drawing of an addition on the building to the commissioners of what they ran by PICCA as far as upgrades to the building. The proposed upgrades improve square footage, provide a truck ramp to offload food and opens up current space to better serve their needs.
“It’s a concrete block building and it’s not insulated and we have electric heating,” he said. “We’ve asked PICCA about weatherizing it but they told us they don’t have any funds for it.”
“We currently have about 450 linear feet of shelving and the [renovation] proposal would raise us to about 550, closer to 600 feet,” he said. “This plan also shows a proposed cover for our clients and the ceiling height is 14 feet, very similar to the pantry in Ashville.”
Schmidt said the proposed addition would add almost 1,800 square feet to the current building and he estimated it would cost about $300,000 or more to do something similar to what the Ashville Food Pantry built a few years ago.
The commissioners did not make a decision during the meeting and told the group they’d consider their proposal. However, the commissioners did indicate they didn’t think there was any property that would meet the groups need in the area they’re looking for.
The Pickaway County Emergency Clearinghouse is open Monday through Friday starting at 1 p.m. through 3:45 p.m. and is open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
Anyone with any information or donations can reach out to the Emergency Clearing House Food Pantry at echpantry@aol.com.