CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Republican Party has unanimously passed a resolution stating they will not support the Circleville Charter if it doesn’t contain a clause allowing party designations on ballots during election cycles.
The resolution states that in the previous attempt to approve a charter in 2014, there was a provision stripping party affiliation for candidates for Circleville City Council. The Republican Party resolved the two following statements:
“The Pickaway County Republican Party urges the Circleville Charter Commission to retain party affiliation designations on the ballot for all candidates to Circleville City Council,” and “The Pickaway County Republican Party will publicly oppose and campaign against any recommended charter which seeks to strip party affiliation designations on the ballot for any candidates to Circleville City Council.”
Following a recent update to city council, Tom Kopec, chair of the charter commission, said they’ve spent the first several weeks of the charter process learning and educating themselves on the needs of the city and meeting with elected officials past and present of Circleville and other similar-sized communities.
Mike Whitten, chair of the Pickaway County Republican Party, said they wanted the voters' wishes to be reflected as Circleville City Council is currently made entirely of members of the Republican Party.
“Voters in the City of Circleville have spoken very clearly over several election cycles to elect an all-Republican City Council, and their wishes should not be undermined during the charter process by removing this important information from the ballot,” Whitten said.
“No proposed city charter can pass without the support of the Pickaway County Republican Party, and so we urge the charter commission to retain party affiliation for Circleville City Council in any proposed charter.”