CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway-Ross Joint Vocational School District has hired current Circleville City Schools Superintendent Jonathan Davis as their next superintendent.
Davis has served as Circleville’s superintendent since 2016 and prior to that, served as assistant superintendent for three years and assistant principal at Circleville High School from 2011 to 2013. He started in education at Pickaway-Ross as a social studies teacher in 2004.
“We had many quality applicants and Mr. Davis was our unanimous choice,” board President Byron Lloyd said. “We are confident that his leadership skills will benefit Pickaway-Ross.”
Davis said he is humbled by and grateful to the board for its faith and confidence and he looks forward to returning to Pickaway-Ross.
“The prospect of working with 10 school districts, in the area where I am from, to engage thousands of students, including adult learners, around career-based education, was an opportunity I could not pass up.”
Davis will assume his new role of the career center starting Aug. 1, following the July 31 retirement of Superintendent Dennis Franks. Franks has worked at Pickaway-Ross for 32 years, serving as superintendent since 2010.
“My focus now is to finish this school year strong for the amazing students and staff members at Circleville City Schools,” Davis said. “I am fully aware of the big shoes I will have to fill in taking over for Dennis, who I’ve enjoyed working with the past five years.”
Following the announcement, Circleville City Schools issued a statement from Circleville City School District Board of Education President Tony Reeser.
“While we are saddened to see Jonathan leave, our board will begin an exhaustive and collaborative search in partnership with our community to place the next academic, culture-driver and superintendent of our district immediately,” Reeser said.
“We are incredibly thankful for Jonathan’s leadership and the invaluable role he has played over the course of the last 11 years in Circleville ushering in a new era, and on a new campus, for generations of Tigers. We wish him, his wife Kristen and their two children, Claire and Graham, the best in their next journey, as Jonathan continues to work with some of our high school students at Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center in the years to come.”
With Davis departure still several months away, the Circleville City School District Board of education will begin the process of selecting their next superintendent with the intent to have a new hire in place by April 2021.
“With any transition in leadership, we recognize there will be some uncertainty in terms of next steps, however our Tiger Pride and transparency as a group remains strong as the board is committed to leaving no stone unturned in securing the next superintendent of Circleville City Schools,” Reeser said.