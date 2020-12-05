CIRCLEVILLE— Despite the COVID-19 pandemic for the sixth year in a row Pickaway County employees have made their annual donations to Toys for Tots.
The Toys for Tots program, run by Pickaway County Community Action provides toys to children of families in need in December at no charge. Last year’s program supported more than 1,100 children.
As for this year’s toy donation, Jenny Griffin, an employee at the Pickaway County Engineer’s Office and organizer of the county employees toy drive, said she thought donations would be down this year.
“I was nervous going into it, 2020 has been crazy in so many ways,” she said. “A lot of people have not had as much income so I thought it might be harder for them to give but they delivered and I’m so proud of our departments this year. So many people were so generous and willing to pass on the blessings.”
In total 13 large boxes of toys were donated as well as $465 to the program by the county employees.
“Typically we have lots of toys and few monetary donations but this year I think we had just as many toys and more money donated,” she said.
Griffin said they did the county drive differently this year. Normally the place boxes in a handful of locations around the county for drop off but this year each office gathered independently due to the Pandemic and not wanting to have people be too close in proximity if they didn’t need to.
“We had a lot of departments do their own and bring it to the boxes,” Griffin said. “Normally we have them at several locations including the Court House, but people wanted to stay secluded so we had them gather in their offices and bring them to the boxes.”
Griffin shared her thoughts on the Toys for Tots program.
“This is such an amazing event every year and I know a lot of people count on this every year,” she said. “This program has a big impact and I’m so proud of it.”
This year’s program already has 700 children signed up with Toys for Tots organizers expecting there to be more children this year than the average year of 1,150.
Matthias Rickard, who is overseeing the program at PICCA this year, said the program is open for applications.
“I’m expecting higher numbers and I expect we’ll have more people come,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of donations and at this point we might have toys well beyond our average number.”
Becky Hammond, PICCA, executive director, said they’re doing the program differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of people shopping for toys like in a store, they’re putting themed packages together around interests and having people visit a website to view them ahead of time.
“We haven’t had any complaints about it, it’s been great,” Hammond said. “It’s very time consuming to do it and we started early.”
Rickard said doing it through the website has made the process much faster.
“It use to be that people would take 30 minutes to an hour to select toys now they’re pretty much out the door in 15 minutes,” he said.
To sign up for the program, parents or guardians need to stop in the office located at 469 E. Ohio Street between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with documentation on the ages of the child or children and proof of income for the last 30 days. Children 14 years old or younger qualify for the program.
To qualify, families must be at or lower than 125 percent of the federal poverty guidelines — that’s $32,750 per family of four.
Contact PICCA at 740-477-1655 for more information or to donate.