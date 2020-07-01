CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Public Library will reopen the Circleville branch to the public starting Monday.
The library will be open Mondays through Thursdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. A special hour for seniors and high-risk patrons for COVID-19 will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
Patrons will be asked to maintain six feet social distance and use hand sanitizer. Masks will be required for everyone using the facility and staff is all wearing them.
David Fausnaugh, Pickaway County Library Director, said they wanted to open to their patrons but wanted to do so in the safest manner.
“We want to be as safe as possible for our patrons and our staff, curbside pickup is still an available option for people that we feel is a really good option for a lot of patrons,” he mentioned. “We have our summer reading going on and we’ll continue to post those programs electronically and we have the take-and-make craft and we’ll continue to do those.”
Their original announcement has a request to wear masks, but that was later upgrade to required.
“After further conversation with legal council, patrons will be required to wear a mask for the safety of patrons and employees,” Fausnaugh added.
Fausnaugh recognized that some of their services can only be done from inside the building, such as computer and printer access, which is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Library patrons are only permitted inside the building one at a time.
“There are some library services that can only take place inside the building so we’re excited to open the building to provide those services, but we want to stress the importance of being safe,” he commented. “We want people to take the safest choice available to this, but there are simply some services that require access to the building and we feel we’ve put processes in place to make that possible.”
Younkin Branch Library will remain closed to the public at this time but will continue to offer curbside pickup during its regular hours. The Bookmobile will continue to offer curbside service in Tarlton on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Commercial Point on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1:30 to 6 p.m.; and Williamsport on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Fausnaugh said the library staff is excited to reopen safely.
“We have missed our patrons and we’re excited to see them again, even if it means we see them with masks on,” he concluded.