Snow gathered across Pickaway County following a snow storm that started Sunday afternoon and went into the early hours of Monday morning. As a result, Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey issued a Level 2 snow emergency and urged residents to stay off the roads when not necessary and to contact employers to see if they should report to work. 

CIRCLEVILLE — Several inches of snow fell on Pickaway County Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, leaving residents in the need to dig themselves out and causing Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey to issue a Level 2 snow emergency just before midnight. 

A Level 2 snow emergency is a declaration that snow and ice have made roads hazardous to travel and as such, people should refrain from travel unless absolutely necessary. During a Level 2, the public is encouraged to contact their employer to see if they should report to work and motorists should use extreme caution. 

According to the National Weather Service, Circleville received about three inches of snowfall. Pickaway County received between two and four inches, depending on what part of the county, with higher snowfall totals toward the southeast part of the county. 

The NWS predicted additional snowfall throughout the day and night on Monday. They issued a special weather statement just before 10 a.m. Monday.

"While the steady-accumulating snow has tapered off, scattered snow showers and flurries will linger about the area through mid afternoon.

"Reduced visibility and very light accumulations are expected with this activity. Untreated roads will continue to be slick. In addition, gusty west-northwest winds could blow existing snow cover over roadways. Exercise caution if traveling and allow extra time to reach your destination."

