CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Family YMCA has opened a new teen center inside their facility and as a result is offering a membership discount to all Pickaway County teens,
The center has a TV, games including ping-pong, foosball and air hockey, and a place for the teens to do homework. The teen center occupies the former racquetball courts to the west of the lobby.
Jeff Phillips, Pickaway County Family YMCA executive director, said it was an exciting day for the YMCA.
Phillips said it was a team effort and the idea for the teen center started from discussions of two employees about eight months ago and developed to the grand opening this week.
“To me the best victories are team victories and that’s what this is today,” he said. “I can’t say enough about our community, our board, our staff and the team here. This idea started when Austin Davis and Mandy Arledge said they had an idea for the court. We talked about it.”
Phillips said racquetball was great but had diminished desire with only about four members occasionally playing and the courts remaining unused for most of the time.
“It sat empty 95 percent of the time so we looked at what we could do with the space,” he said. “[Davis and Arledge] had a great idea and I said let me see if we can get some funding. It really came together as a team effort and I love it.”
Phillips said the Pickaway County Community Foundation helped provide the funding to upgrade the space through a couple of different funds including the Starkey Family Fund. Jan Shannon, PCCF executive director, echoed her excitement for the project.
“These are the kinds of projects we really want to wrap our arms around because it’s truly something that impacts our entire community,” Shannon said. “We constantly hear there’s nothing for students or kids to do but this is an opportunity for our community to open its doors with something to do. This is a one of a kind project that we’re excited about and partner with.”
Tony Collins, CEO of YMCA of Central Ohio, shouted out Phillips and the YMCA team in Circleville for their efforts.
“This is the Y that I grew up in, it was the one place you went, the place for teens went,” Collins said speaking about his YMCA experience as a youth in Lancaster. “At 12 years old we moved to the neighborhood, I had no friends, didn’t know a single person and my mom dropped me off at the Y to learn how to swim...We didn’t have this cool stuff back then. We hung out in the lobby and annoyed the heck out of the staff. This Y is so important just like the one I grew up in and in each of our communities because it gives that place to be. That happens because of the work you all do and the people we stand on the shoulders of who helped make it happen.”
Beth Starkey-Hill, daughter of Ralph and Margert Starkey who created the fund, said it was something she had to give a lot of thought to.
“The Starkey fund for youth was something my dad was very important to do here and it was geared towards providing services for youth, things that would improve their lives, especially at-risk kids” she said. “Kids that don’t have anywhere to go after school that’s supervised or structured can be in a problem situation and that would be an issue. We decided this was probably a good thing. I know Ralph is looking over our shoulders and I’m proud of all of you.”
Phillips announced the expansion of what he called a “special deal” that previously was open to the members of the Drug Free Clubs of America at the local high schools. He announced and expansion of that program to all children ages 12 and up.
“With the opening of the teen center we’re going to extend it to all teens 12 to 17 years old,” he said. “You buy an annual membership that’s basically half off. It’s paid on an annual membership that’s $75 and works out to $6.25 per month. We wanted to extend it because we want to be the place that teens want to be.”
Phillips said they’ll offer it to start for six months, ending in April 2023 as a trial run.
“The way it works is that teens will need to have an adult on the membership when they sign up but the adult would be in-active,” he said. “The total annual membership is paid up front and is good for 12 months. Teens age 12 and up can be at the YMCA unsupervised. The special membership gives them full access to the facility to swim and gym as well as play in the YMCA Teen Center.”