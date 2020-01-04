CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County 2-1-1 system received additional funding from the United Way of Pickaway County this week with aims to help increase the resources reach.
Pickaway County 2-1-1 is a toll-free, confidential number available 24/seven that will connect residents with up-to-date resources for social, health and government resources. The system was launched in Pickaway County in August.
The information on services includes supplemental food and nutrition programs, shelter and housing options, utilities assistance, emergency information and disaster relief, employment and educational opportunities, services for veterans, health care, vaccination and health epidemic information, addiction prevention and rehab programs, re-entry help for those released from prison, support groups for people with mental illness or special needs, and safe, confidential pathways out of domestic abuse.
The Pickaway County Community Foundation will receive the $2,000 in funding, as part of a three-year commitment from United Way of Pickaway County.
“I would like to extend a big thank you to the United Way of Pickaway County for their donation,” Pickaway County Health Commissioner Nassandra Wright, said. “They are a key partner in supporting 2-1-1 in Pickaway County, and their generous donation will help us maintain 2-1-1 services here in our county.”
Wright, a Pickaway County 2-1-1 committee member, also spoke to the impact of the system’s reach within the community and the services it provides.
“Dialing 2-1-1 provides individuals and families in need of assistance to be referred, and sometimes connected, to appropriate agencies and community organizations,” said Wright. “It is a source of information and referral for people looking for community services and resources, especially for those who need essential services.”