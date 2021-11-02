CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County voters have cast their ballots in local races far and wide.
Nearly 11,400 votes were cast in the election, roughly 31.33 percent of the total registered voters in Pickaway County.
John Halley, deputy director of the Pickaway County Board of Elections, said there were no reported problems and that the poll workers did as they were trained.
“It was pretty much a normal Election Day and overall went really smooth,” he said. “Any hiccups we might have had, the poll workers put their training into use and they did their jobs. We were able to keep things on track and I don’t think any voters saw any disturbance.
It was great to see the turnout that we had,” he said.
“I think the 15th Congressional District spurred a little interest. We had good local races for school boards and a couple contested trustee races that got people interested, as well as plenty of local issues. There was something to vote for for everyone out there.”
In contested races, Republican Todd Brady defeated Democrat Zachary Brooks in the race for Circleville City Council’s third ward of 335 votes (69.5 percent) to 147 votes (30.5 percent).
In the race for Ashville Village Council, Steve Welsh received 526 votes, Matthew Scholl received 465 votes, Randy Loveless received 463 votes and R. David Rainey received 452 votes. All four will serve on Ashville Village council as Andrew Hite, who received 410 votes, was the odd person out.
In the race for Commercial Point Village Council, Nancy Geiger received the most votes with 307, followed by Jason West, who received 242 votes, Laura Wolfe, who received 207, and Duane Ross Crego, who received 193 votes. All four will serve on city council, leaving Eric Nungester as the sole candidate not elected.
James Corder and Chris Creamer will be the two Darby Township Trustees as they received 474 votes and 430 votes respectively, defeating Larry J. Carfrey, who received 243 votes.
In the race for Harrison Township Trustees, Donnie Mayse received 753 votes and James Deal received 679 votes, securing them both seats on the board. Michael Freeman received 667 votes, falling short of Deal’s total.
In the Muhlenberg Township Trustee race, R. Stan Summers and Jeffery Wippel will serve as trustees, receiving 155 votes and 135 votes respectively, defeating Keith Howard who had 113 votes.
In the race for Saltcreek Township Trustees, Dale Valentine and Jim Fox will be seated on the board with 429 votes and 329 votes each. Jerry Harper received 245 votes and Aaron Adams received 221 votes.
Ralph Wolfe and write-in candidate Bart Fannin will be Scioto Township Trustees as Wolfe received 981 votes and Fannin received 162 votes. Two other write-in candidates withdrew, but did receive votes.
In the race for Madison Township Fiscal Officer, Nicole Bitler received 174 votes, defeating Ross LaRue who received 102 votes.
In the race for a Circleville School Board Member spot, Patty Truex and Terry M. Leasure will serve on the board, receiving 1,748 votes and 1,150 votes respectively. Nickolas Perini received 954 votes and Joe Kluczynski received 613 votes.
In the race for Logan Elm Local School District Board of Education, Deborah Shaw, Matt Kim and Michel Linton will serve on the board moving forward. In a race that is spilt between both Pickaway and Hocking Counties, Shaw received 1,854, Kim received 1,512 total votes and Linton received 1,121 votes. Candidates who will not have a seat are Michael Agosta, who received 990 votes, Scotty Lester, who received 715 votes, and Jason Snyder received 856 votes.
In Pickaway County, Shaw received 1,492 votes, Kim received 1,229 votes, Linton received 923 votes, Agosta received 821 votes, Snyder received 617 and Lester received 544 votes.
In the race for a Teays Valley School Board Member, Charles Morrison received 2,622 votes and write-in candidate Nichole Fannin received 984 votes. Both Morrison and Fannin will serve on the board. Glenna Archer was a third candidate, a write-in, who received 732 votes.
The Pickaway Senior Center had their renewal levy approved by voters with 7,869 (70.3 percent) votes for to 3,325 votes (29.7 percent) against.
In Pickaway, the Paint Valley ADAMH Board received 6,714 votes (60.74 percent) for the levy and 4,339 (39.26 percent) votes against the levy. It also passed in all four other counties — Highland, Fayette, Pike and Ross.
Also in county, the Village of Tarlton operating expenses levy received 37 votes for and 19 votes against.
The Williamsport replacement and increase EMS levy failed by one vote, 64 to 65.
The Village of New Holland had a pair of levies fail as the additional levy for current operating expenses failed 60 to 75 votes. In Pickaway County, the total was 51 votes for and 65 votes against.
A proposed levy for New Holland Police failed, 54 votes for to 81 votes against. In Pickaway County, there were 46 votes for and 69 votes against.
A Washington Township replacement levy for fire services, was approved by voters, 649 votes for to 203 votes against.
A renewal levy for Southwest Pickaway Fire District passed with 262 votes for to 134 votes against. A proposed bond issues for a potential EMS building failed with 170 votes for to 221 votes against.
A proposed replacement levy for Tri-County Joint Fire District in Mt. Sterling passed in all three counties (Pickaway, Fayette and Madison). In Pickaway County, there were 456 votes for the levy and 239 votes against.
All results are unofficial until the Pickaway County Board of Elections certifies them on Nov. 17.