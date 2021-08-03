CIRCLEVILLE — Nominations are now open for the next class of the Pickaway County Agriculture Heritage Hall of Fame.
The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to “recognize outstanding contributions by an individual to agriculture in Pickaway County” and annual awards will honor individual people and families who have made outstanding contributions to Pickaway County agriculture.
“When we first started talking about doing the fairgrounds remodel with the buildings, we had talk about doing an agriculture Hall of Fame,” Jay Wippel, commissioner said.
“Several counties in our area have done it. We’ve had great agriculture people in our county for over 200 years, so we wanted to start one.”
Commissioner Harold “Champ” Henson said there has been a lot of development and growth, but agriculture is still important.
“This is just one more way to signify that,” he said.
Award recipients are from two categories: farmer or breeder, such as an individual who made major contributions from the land and products; or agriculture-related activity, such as government, education or industry. An anonymous committee will make the selections each year.
“It's agricultural, but also 4-H and other folks who have contributed over the years,” Wippel said. “It’s very broad scope as far as who we’re looking at.”
Nominations will be accepted now through Friday, Oct. 15 and they will be honored at the Hall of Fame dinner that is currently scheduled for Jan. 7, 2022 in Heritage Hall.
“Last year, we talked about doing it, but COVID happened, so we’re planning on doing it this year with the January event,” Wippel said.
“We’re going to do at least two a year, but this year, we might do a few extra just to get it started. We’re excited about it and things have come together to allow us to do it.”
Wippel said the Ohio Agriculture Council has a Hall of Fame and Pickaway County will model theirs after it.
“We looked at what was already there and used it to put ours together,” he said.
To nominate someone, a complete package of a nomination form, a photo of the nominee and a letter or letters (no more than two) of recommendation are required and are to be sent to adengler@pickawaycountyohio.gov or to Pickaway Agriculture Heritage Hall of Fame Committee, Pickaway County Commissioners Office, 139 West Franklin Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Some of the questions for the nominee include an outline of the nominee’s history, list of organizations they belong to, awards and recognitions and contributions they’ve made to Pickaway County Agriculture, among others.
Applications are available through the county’s website at pickaway.org.