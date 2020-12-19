CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Auditor and Treasurer’s Offices have moved from the Pickaway County Courthouse to the county’s building at 110 Island Road in Circleville.
Both the treasure’s office and auditors offices share a lobby and will be joined next year by the recorder’s office. The offices are inside the main entrance to the left and all three will share a lobby.
Pickaway County Auditor Melissa Betz said the move went well and she was impressed with how quickly the moves were able to load and unload their offices.
“We became fully functioning on Dec. 7 and we’ve spent this whole week unpacking,” Betz said. “We’re still in some boxes and we’re trying to get everything organized. We have lots of records and we’re trying to keep up with our records retention policy so we can destroy records as we’re allowed. It’s been a challenge to sort that out.”
Pickaway County Treasurer Ellery Elick initially had concerns about the space and making it work but he said the Pickaway County Commissioners listened to his requests.
“Overall, we’re pleased with how the workspace developed,” Elick said. “It’s still a work in progress on a few things and we didn’t know how everything would fit together until we saw the completed space.
I was apprehensive about loosing some storage space we had but the builders reconfigured a room that was almost a dead space and opened up a pretty good-sized room for us for a storage area which is working out very well, “ Elick said.
Elick said the drive through system, a new feature to the building, is still under construction.
“I don’t have a time frame when that will be completed,” he said. “Weather permitting, we’re hoping it’ll be ready for the collection in February but that remains to be seen. The initial equipment is installed; it’s an overhead tube system like at the banks. This will be a big plus for us and it was something we couldn’t have at the courthouse before because of where we were.”
Betz said the change has been a good move so far.
“It’s been a little inconvenient for the tax payers and those doing dog tags and transfers but once all three offices get here fully that will make things easier,” she said.
Both Betz and Elick said they like have the offices on the ground floor and there is no more stairs to climb for visitors.
“There’s fresh paint, new flooring and we did a lot of remodeling to make the space more usable for our needs,” Betz said. “It was Jobs and Family Services for years and years so we had adapt to it a little bit.”
Betz said her office is still in close quarters but they’ve worked to adapt to the new space.
“We’re still in pretty close quarters but we do have some storage rooms so where all the cabinets were,” she said. “They’re at least down the hallway a little bit.
Betz said in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic they’ve had people do more online which is a trend she thinks will continue.
“We’re doing so much now online, with deeds and transfers with the recorders office and that has just exploded through all of this,” she said.
“It’s something we’ve offered for several years but with the pandemic, that’s becoming more and more. Even dog tags you could buy online for years but now it’s even more. There are a lot of opportunities and our websites have information and can do a lot. There’s not as much of a need to come to the office as there use to be.”
Elick said the drive through system would also cut down on foot traffic.
One of Elick’s concerns initially was the security element of not having Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Deputies on site, but with upgrades to the building’s security, including additional cameras and automatic locks, he said he felt safe.
“I think the county has planned this out very well and I’m very confident that everything is going to work out the way that we want to work out,” he said.
Betz acknowledged the history that comes with being at the Pickaway County Courthouse.
“There’s the nostalgia and that we’ve always been there,” she said. “It’s where our office has always been. Change is not always east but sometimes it’s good.”