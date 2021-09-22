CIRCLEVILLE — The contestants have been training hard as the Pickaway County Bar Association is holding their second-annual fundraiser, the 2021 .5K Bar Walk/Run from Shifty’s Tavern to The Thirsty Parrot next weekend.
The Bar Run is a fundraiser with beneficiary of Uptown Circleville and the money raised will go toward a circle-sculpture and bench that is to be constructed by the students at Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center.
The circle-sculpture/bench will be placed downtown as a photo opportunity and resting spot for visitors downtown.
“Uptown Circleville, with the assistance of Dale Herren, ArtsaRound, developed the concept of a focal feature to be place at Court and Main [Street],” Beth Kowalski, Pickaway County Bar Association Administrator, said.
“The feature will celebrate 1810, the year Pickaway County and Circleville were established. The students of Pickaway–Ross Career and Technology Center will construct the metalwork structure.”
The Pickaway County Bar Association hosted the first .5K in 2019 with the proceeds, $7,000.00, dedicated to the Pickaway County Fairgrounds. The run was put on hold for 2021.
“Now, in 2021, we are back and going strong,” Kowalski said. “The Bar chose Uptown Circleville as this year’s recipient. There will be a box at the finish line. Everyone is encouraged to nominate next year’s recipient. The Bar will review all nominations and vote.”
Unlike other running marathons, this event is much more relaxed.
“This event is designed to be nothing but good-hearted fun and goofiness,” Kowalski said. “Truthfully, the hardcore runners enjoy this event even more than the rest of us. Where else can you enjoy the full race experience and not break a sweat!
The starting line is sponsored again by Shifty’s. Pre-race stretching and hydration will commence at 5 p.m. Runners can check in and collect their race shirts and swag bags. The run starts promptly at 6 p.m. The stampeding mass will swarm down Pickaway Street, ending at the Thirsty Parrot. The .5K (500 meter) course will feature a water stop and many encouraging signs.
“As with all great post-race celebrations, there will be food, music and a photo booth where runners can commemorate their racing experience,” Kowalski said. “If you don’t have a good time, don’t blame us.”
Registration is open now through five minutes before the start of race time. Participants can sign up at our website at https://www.pcbalaw.org/.