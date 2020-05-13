CIRCLEVILLE — As the coronavirus (COVID-19) hinders state and local economies, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued orders guiding the state through a segmented reopening. However, the economic effects of the illness have already made an impact nationally, and in the City of Circleville.
The Ohio Office of Budget and Management (OBM) is a state entity that outlines budgets, administers the state’s accounting system, monitors, processes and reports on financial transactions, along with reviewing and coordinating the financial policies and activities of other state agencies.
The April report examined both national and state figures. Monthly reports can be viewed at obm.ohio.gov.
The OBM published on Tuesday a monthly financial report encapsulating the state of the economy for April. According to the state office, the consensus amongst “forecasters” is that there will be an unprecedented decrease nationally in real gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter. The decrease will be followed by a strong recovery beginning in the second half of the calendar year.
The OBM also projected that the economy will be the same size at the conclusion of 2021 as it was at the end of 2019.
Additionally, the United States’ non-farm payroll employment decreased by 20.5 million jobs in April, which is triple the numbers during the 2007-2009 recession. The unemployment saw an increase from 4.4 percent to 14.7 percent, the highest amount seen since the Great Depression.
The report also shared that Ohio GRF non-auto sales and use tax collections in the month of April totaled $680.5 million and was $146.2 million below estimates; a decrease of 17.7 percent.
In the coming months, the OBM stated that the performance of the non-auto sales tax may rely on how citizens adapt and create ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Real GDP contracted at an annual rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter, according to OBM. This marks the first quarterly decrease since the 1.1 percent decrease in the first quarter of 2014. This also is the largest setback since the 8.4 percent decrease during the fourth quarter of 2008.
One thing is for certain; COVID-19 has changed the economic landscape. According to the OBM, the decline in real GDP, in the first quarter, is the eighth largest on record dating back to 1947, also tied with the second quarter of 1975.
For the month of April in Ohio, GRF personal income tax receipts totaled $622.3 million. It was also $635.7 million below the budgeted estimate; a 50.5 percent decrease. From year-to-date, personal income tax revenue is $675.7 million, 9.2 percent decrease, below estimates. For the remainder of the fiscal year, OBM stated that 2020 will continue to be impacted by the postponement of income tax filing due dates until another date.
In the City of Circleville, the pandemic has affected the area greatly as the Ohio Department of Health has reported a total of 1,955 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Additionally, there have been 51 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.
As cases continue to be confirmed in Pickaway County, some areas are projected to experience some type of decrease in funds. For the City of Circleville, City Auditor Gayle Spangler stated that based on the OBM report, the city will lose at least 20 percent of local government funds.“We are also seeing a downturn in fuel tax… motor vehicle tax and permissive tax,” Spangler told The Circleville Herald. “I think overall, the city has seen a general decline in revenue especially for April and May.”
Spangler shared that elected officials for the city have been speaking to one another regarding general updates and how COVID-19 has pivoted the local economy. With some residents not able to work still, some officials are understanding of the situation and willing to work with them.
“We are definitely going to work as best we can with the taxpayers when it comes time for the second half tax collection,” Pickaway County Treasurer Ellery Elick stated.
Elick added that his office is aware that some residents are out of work, leaving them in a tough financial situation. The county treasurer stated that his office is willing to work with them and provide payment plans if needed.
On a county level, Pickaway County Auditor Melissa Betz stated that it is too soon to see what the economic shutdown has caused. Some aspects and categories of tax revenue have yet to be examined.
“We have not yet felt the full effect of what is happening with sales tax,” Betz commented.