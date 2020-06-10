CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Commissioners have lifted the COVID-19 emergency for Pickaway County.
On Tuesday, during their meeting, the commissioners passed a resolution to lift the measures, which went into effect on March 31.
Pickaway County Commissioner Harold “Champ” Henson said rescinding the order was a “necessary step forward” to resume daily operations after more than two months of preparations and precautions for the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Nine weeks ago, the county implemented emergency measures to ensure the safety of our citizens and the continuity of government activities due to the projected impact of the COVID-19 virus," Henson mentioned. “As the state continues to roll back their public health orders on limiting services and issues new guidance on moving forward, we felt it prudent to show the citizens of Pickaway County that we support their own efforts at returning to normal by rescinding our declaration.”
Henson explained that while the emergency order has been rescinded, continuing to do best practices outlined by the Ohio Department of Heath and the CDC can help prevent another spike in cases down the road.
“Although the immediate threat has diminished, we will continue to monitor the situation through the Pickaway County Emergency Operations Center and implement immediate emergency actions, should the need arise,” Henson said.
In the last several weeks, the county has began the process of reopening by announcing they’d be purchasing face shields in the offices that have public-facing desks. Those shields are close to being completed and installed.
As of Monday, Pickaway County Public Health said there were, as of 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8, a total of 38,837 COVID-19 cases in Ohio and 2,404 deaths.
Currently, there are 2,106 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Pickaway County, 1,985 being inmates, leaving 121 local residents who have tested positive. The total number of hospitalized is unknown at this time. There are a total of 42 deaths, 38 being inmates, 4 being local residents.
"With the emergency being lifted we still want to encourage everyone to practice social distancing, hand hygiene, wear a mask when going into public places, especially the elderly and vulnerable populations, and stay home if you are ill," Susan Foster, Pickaway County Public Health Director of Nursing, said.
"Pickaway County Public Health will continue to work with Emergency Management Agency Director Darrin Flick and will sustain the monitoring and contact tracing within our department as we ease into a new normalcy. Please call Pickaway County Public Health with any questions or concerns about COVID-19 or any other public health concerns at 740-477-9667."
The Ohio Department of Health is asking that residents continue to practice social distancing by staying six feet away from other people, wearing masks in public, staying home as much as possible, continue to clean all areas and continue to use of disinfectants registered with the EPA.