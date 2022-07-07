CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF) has announced almost $45,000 in grants to local non-profit organizations as part of their 3rd quarter allocations.
Among those receiving funding are Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Ohio, Roundtown Players, LifeCare Alliance, and the Pickaway County Family YMCA.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Ohio was the received $5,500.00 in grant allocations from Pickaway County Community Foundation’s (PCCF) Well Being Fund in support of their youth mentoring services.
“Through their Community-based, School-based Mentoring and the Waitlist Programs, the goal is to create one-on-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth in Pickaway County,” Jama Cobb, PCCF Community Outreach and Grant Coordinator said.
LifeCare Alliance has been awarded a grant in the amount of $6,000 from the PCCF’s Well Being Fund to support camp offerings for Pickaway County youth.
“For children who develop diabetes at a young age, it is crucial they learn self-care skills and the importance of adhering to diet and exercise regimens in order to prevent the potential debilitating complications,” Cobb said. “LifeCare Alliance facilitates the Central Ohio Diabetes Association’s camp programs to help youth understand the need for and to develop a personal diabetes management plan that will help them thrive throughout their lives despite their disease. Camp participants range from 3-17 years of age.”
Roundtown Players received $20,000 in grant allocations from the PCCF for the purchase of a projection system. Roundtown Players is a community theater group that perform inside the theater located inside historic Memorial Hall
“This award will help them fulfill their mission of providing entertainment and performance opportunities to Pickaway County. Not only will this deliver low-cost options for the community but also volunteer opportunities for youth and adults,” Cobb said. “They offer live theater performances by local volunteer talent. The addition of the projection system will allow them to utilize the theater on a regular basis by showing inexpensive films of various genres to all ages to our community.
The Pickaway County Family YMCA has received $13,390 in funding to transform a racquetball court into a Teen Center from the PCCF and Starkey Family Fund of the PCCF.
“The renovated space will serve youth ages 9-17 years of age,” Cobb said. “The Pickaway County YMCA is seeing an increase in teen activity and this will provide a space for completing homework, socializing or networking with friends. Work is scheduled to begin mid-July of 2022.”
Cobb said anyone wanting to “be a part of this impactful change” can participate in payroll deduction through their employer or by donating online to the Community Impact Fund found at https://www.yourpccf.org/community-funds/.