CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Commissioners have declared an emergency in Pickaway County following state and federal measures.
“Two weeks ago, the county began transition to emergency operations, focusing our resources on only mission-critical operations,” Harold “Champ” Henson, Pickaway County Commissioner and president of the board said.
“As cases continue to rise, declaring a state of emergency is the best way for us to ensure that the coordination mechanisms, resources and support we need to fight this pandemic is available to ensure the safety of our employees and the public.”
Not much changes following the declaration; county offices remain open and county leadership continues to encourage residents to defer non-essential visits to offices when possible.
During their Tuesday afternoon meeting with elected officials, Brian Stewart, Pickaway County Commissioner, mentioned the measure doesn’t change what they’re doing, but gives the county a better case to be reimbursed from the federal government for costs they occur.
“This gives us some other potential tools if we need to procure extra bed space and other things in a worst-case scenario,” Stewart stated. “We view it as a measure to assist us in reimbursements as needed and another tool for emergency management and county agencies that need to take other steps as we reach a higher peak as it relates to hospitalizations in the county.”
Also during the meeting with county elected officials, Darrin Flick, Emergency Management Agency Director, gave an update on the COVID-19 situation. Currently Pickaway County has 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“We’re continuing to plan and monitor the cases throughout Pickaway County,” Flick said.
“We had a planning meeting today with all the healthcare facilities to talk about what would happen if we start to see a worst case scenario. It was comforting to hear what the nursing homes are doing and what Berger is doing. Berger is doing a lot with OhioHealth and they have a lot of contingencies in place to help reduce a potential strain. We’re confident that we have a pretty good plan in place and that we should be able to handle anything that is thrown at us.”
Flick added that personal protection equipment continues to be an issue and this week, they’d receive a third release from the national stockpile.
“It’ll be a small amount, but every bit helps,” he commented.
Flick also spoke about the need for volunteers and how the United Way of Pickaway County is coordinating the effort locally.
“You can go on their website and sign up to help in any way you can,” he said. “We’re seeing quite a few people get registered and that’s a good thing.”
To sign up as a volunteer, visit the United Way of Pickaway County website at PickUW.org and register under the volunteer tab.
Flick announced that Pickaway County Public Health had a positive COVID-19 case and they had ceased in-person operations at the Emergency Operations Center and their office but they reopened Wednesday
“The worker hadn’t been in the office since a week ago last Friday and nobody else as shown any symptoms,” Flick stated. “Out of an abundance of caution, they ceased in-person operations and worked remotely. They are re opening [Wednesday].”
Flick mentioned there was good news to report as well due to surge projections from the Ohio Hospital Association.
“Based on their modeling somewhere between the middle of April and the first week of May, we’ll see our peak,” Flick said. “It all depends on how it rapidly progresses. They’re projecting a worst-case scenario of 174 hospitalizations from within the county. We’re seemingly fairing well and that respect, and we think we can handle that load of hospitalizations in the county.”