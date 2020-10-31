CIRCLEVILLE — An early September arrest by Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office deputies has now developed into additional charges from multiple agencies across the United States.
According to the Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 7 at around 2:30 a.m. Pickaway County Deputy Ryan Howard made a traffic stop on SR 104 near the intersection with SR 762 for a speed violation.
Howard approached the vehicle, which was driven by Gabriel R. Jabbour, 40, of Newark, OH, and passenger, Virginia A. Kennedy, 59 from Columbus. Deputy Howard saw a large amount of cash in the center console and when Kennedy moved her purse he saw a loaded 9mm handgun.
Deputies then searched the vehicle and found $29,000 in cash and learned the firearm was stolen. Both Jabbour and Kennedy were taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property and improper handling of a firearm, both fourth-degree felonies. Both were bonded out of jail.
After the arrest, The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force continued to investigate further and learned that several other entities had active investigations on Jabbour, including Scioto County FBI Drug Task Force, BCI, Ohio HIDTA, Franklin County SIU, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Delaware County Drug Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Newark Police Department and Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force (CODE).
Deputies learned Jabbour was out on bond from an arrest in Oklahoma from June. Jabbour was then arrested on Oct. 20 in Newark and was allegedly found with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and over $300,000 in stolen vehicles and firearms. He was indicted on Oct. 28 in Licking County Court on that case.
Sheriff Robert Radcliff congratulated and thanked all agencies that assisted in every part of the investigation.
“Every little bit of information that has been shared and communicated, has led to a major player in the drug world taken off the streets,” he said.
The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with drug tips, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at their anonymous tips line at tips@pickawaysheriff.com. Or download the free Pickaway County Sheriff’s App for your mobile smartphone to submit tips, anonymously. Without the help of the communities’ tips we would not be successful in our efforts of keeping the community safe and fighting drug abuse.