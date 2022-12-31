Pickaway County Developing Strategically

CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County saw continued, deliberate and strategic growth in 2022, according to Pickway Progress Partnership (P3).
P3 is the economic development agent for Pickaway County and its municipalities.
Ryan Scribner, P3 economic development director, shared P3’s mission calling it a three legged stool of business retention and expansion, community development, and marketing and attraction of new business.
“Marketing and attraction is what most people think economic development is, finding some company that isn’t here and getting them to locate here,” he said. “It’s a big and important part of what we do but it’s really only a third of what we spend our time on. Nonetheless w’ere having a lot of success there right now. It’s no secret what’s happening in the northern part of the county with the giant monstrosities of warehouses popping out of the ground. That growth isn’t something they’re chasing but rather something we’re trying to manage.”
Scribner said a lot of people need to change their perspective on modern warehouses and the jobs within them.
“Whatever image you have of warehousing and logistics, scrap it,” he said. “The technology, different types of skill sets coming into these facilities, the robotics and information in these world class facilities is just different.
It’s really cool some of the things that are happening.”
Scribner said they they’ve had two site visits from “C level executives” coming to inspect sites and spend some time in Pickaway County who are considering these locations as part of a final handful.
“They’re going to spend quality time with us and they don’t do that until they’ve worked their way through the funnel and we’re one of two or three options they’re considering,” he said. “It hurts when you get to the goal line and you don’t punch it into the goal line.”
Scribner said there’s no question that P3 is busy and that this historic time as he called it, they increasingly find themselves wrestling with tough questions.
“Some of you here have asked me some of them,” he said. “If its our job to realize potential what does that mean now. It was different 15 years ago and it was different 18 months ago.”
Scribner said there are areas of the county set to “explode” with retail growth and industrial growth while others want to maintain what they have and not grow.
“It’s not lost on me that there’s large areas of this county that don’t want growth, don’t want housing, don’t want factories or warehouses,” he said. “They want it the way it is. I respect that, I understand that and I agree. We want to be measured, strategic and focused with where we develop and how we grow. It’s getting difficult to do that.”
Scribner said questions of “are we good” have come up but he doesn’t want to take his foot off the gas.
“I don’t know who, where or when but some industry that is here now isn’t going to be here in the future and we need to stay committed to attracting new and take advantage of emerging opportunities,” he said.
During P3’s investor reception dinner, Matt McCollister, senior vice president of economic development for One Columbus, an 11 county economic development entity that includes Pickaway County, gave a high level view of the region and the nation.
“Ohio has done extremely well,” McCollister said. “I think the state is definitely benefitting of this near shoring or on shoring of opportunities in manufacturing.”
McCollister said OneColumbus is focusing on electric vehicles and semiconductor manufacturing as markets to bring to the region.
“I know find it hard to believe but we are actually past our labor force pre-pandemic,” he said. “We had more people working in May of this year than we did pre-pandemic. That’s a huge benefit for us.”
McCollister said unemployment is about 3.5 percent, which is about average for the region. He said a big issue moving forward is housing.
“It’s something we’re going to have to figure out as a region and have community specific strategies around it,” he said. “We will continue to grow because there are communities doing housing.”
During that event, Scribner honored Forjak, a commercial painting company in Circleville, with the John Stevenson Leadership in Economic Development Award.
Scribner said Forjak, who is working through an expansion of their own to take over a site next door, takes care of their employees and is a great partner.
“When I think of [Forjak] it feels like this American dream situation,” he said. “It was an individual working out of their garage with a lot of hard work and sweat equity and risk has steadily grown from an entrepreneurial startup to quite an operation, a viable, profitable company that’s growing. It’s a business that in recent years decided to reinvest in Circleville and move their operations from Franklin County to Circleville.”
Scribner said they took a blighted property, breathed new life into it and grew their business even more.
“They’ve made new investment inside the building, around the building, employment growth and if you know about this company, they’ve built quite a reputation for how they treat their employees,” he said. “If you spend more than a couple minutes talking with this company you understand they’re kind of different. When they talk about the young kid who just started buy a car and a lot of other examples of how they treat their employees as assets and human beings and not a commodity.”
Matt Palmisciano, who oversees business development and finance at Forjak, spoke briefly about their move and how Scribner helped them navigate them.
“He told us that his job was to help every company grow and we think you’re going to make a real difference here in Pickaway County,” Palmisciano said of Scribner. “We want to thank the county, the city, all these people that made this possible. [An employee] who has been here 30, 60 days said ‘I love this place, I’m making good money and it’s right down the road.’ That’s what we want to do and we appreciate all the support in this growth that we’re talking about. It’s going to be amazing and without everyone in this room we couldn’t do it.”
GE Plant to
be torn down
Owners of the former General Electric lighting plant in Circleville are planning to tear down part of the former site located on East Ohio Street in Circleville.
The Circleville Lamp Plant opened in 1948 and operated until it closed in August of 2017, laying off more than 100 employees at the time. A spokesperson for GE said at the time of it’s closure the plant was operating at lesser than 90 percent capacity.
In 2020, GE sold the lighting business to Savant Systems Inc., however according to records available at the Pickaway County Auditor’s Office GE still owns the 26.3 acre property.
Jim Stanley, Circleville Service Director, told the Herald they had been notified about plans to remove portions of the existing structure and some piping underground during some of the manufacturing process and are too difficult to remove without also removing part of the building.
“We have not heard exactly when that will happen as of yet,” he said.
A group of former employees have set up a reunion on social media with plans to gather near the property on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. to “say goodbye” to the facility.
Ryan Scribner, Economic Development Director with Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3), said as he understood it part of the building, but not all would be demolished as an effort to clean up the site.
“We started talking with them over a year ago when they decided to do something different with that site,” Scribner said. “It’s my understanding they’re planning to demo part of the site but not all of it. They’re doing some investigations into potential environmental issues. Whatever they’re getting ready to do is part of a process to get the site clean and deal with some dilapidated uses to make it a marketable site for future use. It’s a process they’re working through.
Scribner said he’s excited by the news.
“It’s an opportunity to do something with a big property that’s been mothballed for several years,” he said. “We’ve been in talks with a developer who would reuse the site for something more than housing.”
The Herald reached out to General Electric for comment but the company has not responded as of press time.
Intel’s impact on
Pickaway County
Intel announced in January that they would be building a semiconductor facility, which is the first of its kind in Ohio, at a 926-acre site in Licking County.
Scribner said the project will have significance locally, regionally, statewide, and nationally.
“For Ohio to have won a very competitive process is a big deal,” Scribner said. “Something like 80 to 90 percent of all chips are manufactured overseas and you don’t have to go very far to show how supply chain disruptions have been a bottleneck for all kinds of different types of businesses.”
Two such examples Scribner gave were of Kenworth and Coughlin. Kenworth had to park 1,000 trucks at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds that were waiting on computer chips and there are fewer trucks at Coughlin, due to the same issue.
“There’s layers of implications that this project will have,” Scribner said. “Having an American company making chips domestically will have big impacts felt across the region and country.”
Scribner said here in Pickaway County, there will be ripple effects to the development.
“Beyond that $20 billion investment and thousands of high-paying jobs, there will be supply chain and ancillary businesses that will pop up as a result,” he said.
“We’ll be eyes wide open and thinking aggressively in how we can capture some of those entities who want to be in the region with Intel.”
Scribner said in trying to capture those businesses, they’ll think about doing it intelligently and with a plan as to not outgrow existing supports and infrastructure along the way.
“Growth is great, but sustainable growth is becoming increasingly more important,” he said.
“We don’t’ want to outgrow our infrastructure and stretch our schools and community resources beyond their limits. It’s a different game today than it was 10 to 12 years ago, when we didn’t have all this growth all at once.”
Scribner said despite the challenges that will come with the growth, it’s all worth it.
“Our community knows how it feels when you loose large employers with good jobs,” he said.
“Whatever growing pains stem from this $20 billion investment and the jobs that come with it, they’re going to be a heck of a lot better than the alternative.
“It’s an exciting day for the state, the region and I believe indirectly for our community as well. Kudos to the multitude of stakeholders and partners it took to pull off a deal like this. It’s an all-in thing to pull off this type of investment. From local municipalities and schools to state and national players, they all had a role in making something like this happen.”
Intel is an American manufacturer of semiconductor computer chips headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif. The plan is to invest up to $100 billion over potentially four phases to build the world’s largest chip-manufacturing plant.
“We are excited to call Ohio home to Intel’s first new manufacturing site in 40 years,” Pat Gelsigner, Intel CEO, said.
“Today, we take an important step toward our goal to rebalance global chipmaking capacity and help boost production to meet the surging demand for advanced semiconductors, powering a new generation of innovative products.
“The new factories we’ll build in Ohio are part of our strategy to increase semiconductor R&D and global manufacturing capacity and restore U.S. semi-manufacturing leadership. We expect Intel Ohio will become one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the world over the next decade.”
The plants are expected to directly create 3,000 new jobs at an average of $135,000 per year (plus benefits), with up to 10,000 indirect jobs and an additional 7,000 construction jobs. The project is expected to add $2.8 billion to Ohio’s annual gross state product.
“Today’s announcement is monumental news for the state of Ohio,” said Governor Mike DeWine.
“Intel’s new facilities will be transformative for our state, creating thousands of good-paying jobs in Ohio manufacturing strategically vital semiconductors, often called ‘chips.’ Advanced manufacturing, research and development, and talent are part of Ohio’s DNA, and we are proud that chips — which power the future — will be made in Ohio, by Ohioans.”
Passed as part of the last budget, Senator Bob Peterson (R-17), who represents Pickaway County and Senator Stephanie Kunze (R-16) led on key legislation to make Ohio more competitive to attract new jobs and infrastructure, by granting tax credits to companies who bring megaprojects to the state.
“Our hard work is paying off in a big way, now that Intel is coming to Ohio with the state’s biggest development plan, ever — $20 billion,” Peterson said.
“I am so proud to have developed and co-sponsored the bill providing incentives for megaprojects in this state. Central Ohio was picked over 40 other sites around the country. That means at least 20,000 good jobs for hardworking families in Ohio.”
Brian Stewart, former Pickaway County Commissioner and now state senator for District 78, which includes half of Pickaway County, was also involved in the legislation.
“I’m thrilled to see Intel making this historic investment in Ohio,” Stewart said.
“The construction of Intel’s new plant will not only create thousands of jobs across our state, but will serve as an investment in Ohio’s economy for years to come.
“The state operating budget we passed earlier this General Assembly boosted incentives for ‘megaprojects’ such as this, and I’m proud to be a part of a legislature that was able to create real change in our state’s economy. I’m grateful for the opportunities to come, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact Intel will have for the people of Ohio.”