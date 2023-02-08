Pickaway County Educator Appointed Liaison To Speech Board

Jenni Cheek

CIRCLEVILLE – Speech-language pathologist (SLP) Jenni Cheek has been appointed to the OSSPEAC Board as the liaison between the Ohio School SLP/AUD Supervisory Network and OSSPEAC.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments