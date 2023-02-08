Pickaway County Educator Appointed Liaison To Speech Board

CIRCLEVILLE – Speech-language pathologist (SLP) Jenni Cheek has been appointed to the OSSPEAC Board as the liaison between the Ohio School SLP/AUD Supervisory Network and OSSPEAC.
OSSPEAC, the Ohio School Speech Pathology Educational Audiology Coalition, is the state association for school-based SLPs and educational audiologists. Cheek is a member of the Ohio School SLP/AUD Supervisory Network
Cheek said it is a volunteer appointment outside of the school day.
“It’s very exciting and indeed, an honor,” said Cheek, who has worked for the Pickaway County ESC for nearly 20 years and been an SLP representative to the network for 10 years.
“Our active involvement in OSSPEAC and the supervisory network has kept us current and on the cutting edge of best practice and state school-based issues/policy,” said Jenni, who works with middle and high school students at Teays Valley local schools.
Ty Ankrom, ESC superintendent said the ESC family is extremely proud of Jenni.
“Jenni is very deserving of this recognition. Her professionalism and commitment to students is second to none,” he said.
Erika Konowalow is the Public relations &marketing coordinator for the Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center / Pickaway County ESC.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.