CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County has spent much of the last several days under the three different levels of snow emergency, something that was done to warn and protect drivers, but also allow time for crews to clear the roads.
Chief Deputy James Brown, of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, said local and state snow removal crews have done a great job clearing the streets and making them passable following the heavy ice and snow storm that came through Pickaway County late last week.
“All of our crews have done a phenomenal job removing the ice and snow,” he said.
“We still have some secondary roads that are still snow covered, but we’re planning to reevaluate them to see if we can come off the Level 1 alert.”
Lt. Shad Caplinger, Circleville Post Commander for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said there wasn’t as many vehicles on the roads Thursday and Friday, which allowed crews to do their work.
“ODOT and the county engineer’s offices worked diligently to combat the icy roadways,” Caplinger said.
“As you know, no one in public safety can control the weather, however, I feel everyone’s response helped to provide a safer Pickaway County for everyone. I really appreciate the long hours and teamwork I have seen amongst law enforcement, safety services, EMA, the county engineer’s office, and ODOT. Everyone’s preparedness and response made a difference.”
For the first time during his term as sheriff, Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey issued a Level 3 snow emergency, effectively closing all roads in Pickaway County to non-emergency personnel.
Brown said that was done to give crews time to work without worrying about other drivers.
“We wanted to give the trucks time to put down on the road what they wanted to and to plow the roads,” he said.
“People really did adhere to the emergency and they stayed off until later in the afternoon on Friday.”
As a result of the storm, Brown said there weren’t any major crashes, nor any fatalities during the last several days.
“For what we had, and any crash is serious, we didn’t have as many crashes as we anticipated we would,” he said.
“We did have all hands on deck. We had command staff out on the roads, school resource officers on the roads and we covered the county heavily for those few days. We thankfully didn’t have any major crashes.”
Brown said in total, there were 10 non-injury crashes and three “hit-skip” crashes from Wednesday through Sunday morning. That includes two separate crashes at U.S. 23 and state Route 762 in the northern part of Pickaway County.
Caplinger said they handled four crashes and none of them were “major or signficant.”
“All in all, I think people drove with caution and took the weather seriously,” Brown said. “It could have absolutely been a lot worse.”
Caplinger applauded the communication and collaboration last week in the wake of the storm.
“I appreciate the response by everyone assisting last week and over the weekend,” Caplinger said.
“The communication was open and updates were regularly coming in as to manpower and efforts to make Pickaway County safe.
“The Level 3 snow emergency helped keep motorists safe and allowed road crews to address weather-related issues. The citizens of Pickaway County should be proud of the great folks out serving our communities throughout the county.”