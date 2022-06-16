Meet the Pickaway County Junior Fair queen and king contestants.
A queen and king will be crowned Sunday evening at the fairground's amphitheater.
Queen candidates are Morgan Griffith, Kayla Kolesar, Samantha Mayhew, Alexis Patterson, Alex Pontius, Makayla Robinson, Melina Roush-Kapczewski, Delaney Sark, Kiera Scott and Lillianna Stafford.
King candidates are Ehan Arnett and Austin Eitel.
Morgan Griffith is the 17-year-old daughter of Melissa and Edward Griffith of Circleville. She is a 4-year member of the Saddle & Sirloin 4-H club where she has served as President, Vice President, and Health & Safety officer. Morgan is an 8 year member of the Girl Scouts, and a one year member of FCCLA. Morgan enjoys horse-back riding, swimming, gardening, needle point, photography, hiking and jewelry making. She is a recent graduate of Circleville High School and plans to attend the University of Finley this fall with a major in Pre-Vet and Equine Studies. .
Kayla Kolesar is the 16-year-old daughter of Bhrena Kolesar and Shawn Zimmerman of Ashville. Kayla is a 7 year member of the Madison Livewires 4-H club where she has served as the President, Treasurer, and Health & Safety Officer. Kayla is a competitive gymnast and enjoys raising and showing pigs and spending time with her friends. Kayla will be a Senior at Teays Valley High School this fall. She hopes to attend college to major in the medical field.
Samantha Mayhew is an 11 year member of the Buttons & Bowls 4-H club where she has served as the President, News Reporter, Historian, and Safety Officer. She is a 2 year member of the Logan Elm FFA where she has served as the Chapter Historian and Treasurer. Samantha has been a 4-H camp counselor, served 2 years on the Junior Fair Board, volunteers with the Pickaway County Harness Racing program, and is a member of the FFA Equine Management and Vet Science teams. Samantha’s hobbies include softball, soccer, harness racing, hiking, fishing, running, and raising animals. Samantha is the 16-year-old daughter of Regina and Sean Mayhugh of Circleville. She will be a junior at Logan Elm High School this fall.
Alexis Patterson is 17 year old daughter of Matt and Jennifer Kinney of Circleville and Chase and Christina Patterson of Williamsport. Alexis is a 7 year member of the Saltcreek Livestock 4-H club where she has served as the Secretary, Treasurer, Vice President, and President. She is a member of the Junior Fair Board and serves on the Showman of Showmen committee. Alexis enjoys spending time with family, photography and her church youth group. Alexis will be a senior at Circleville High School this fall.
Alex Pontius is the 18-year-old daughter of Amy Troxel and Barry Pontius of Williamsport. She is a 9 year member of 4-H where she has served as the News Reporter, Treasurer, Health Officer and Vice President in the Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves 4-H club. Alex is a member of the Pickaway County Junior Fair Board and currently serves on the Cloverbud committee. Alex is a member of the National Honor Society, was on the Varsity Swim Team, and was the Westfall Marching Band Field Commander. She enjoys riding and showing horses, playing and writing music, creating art, and spending time with friends. Alex is a 2022 graduate of Westfall High School. This fall she will attend Shawnee State University with a major in Game Simulation Arts and minor in music.
Makayla Robinson is a 10 year member of the Squeaks & Squeals 4-H club where she has served as the Historian, Reporter, and Secretary, and a 4 year member of the Teays Valley FFA where she has served as the Present and Student Advisor. Makayla is a member and officer in the Junior Fair Board. Her passions include riding and showing horses, spending time with her dog, reading and traveling. Makayla is a recent graduate of Teays Valley High School and will attending the Ohio State University majoring in Agriscience Education and Animal Science. Makayla is the 17-year-old daughter of Candace Robinson.
Melina Roush-Kapczewski is the 16-year-old daughter of Camille and Michael Kapczewski of Orient. Melina is a 3 year member of the Lucky Clovers 4-H club, and a 7 year member of the Girl Scouts. In 4-H she has held the offices of Treasurer and News Reporter. Melina is very active at her school. She loves to write, run, kayak, hike, travel and spend time with family. Melina will be a senior this fall at Bishop Ready High School
Delaney Sark is a 3 year member of the Teays Valley FFA and a 9 year member of the Wild Wild West 4-H club where she has served as the Historian, Rec Leader, Vice President. She is a 3 year member of the Pickaway County Junior Fair Board where she serves on the Showman of Showmen committee. Delaney is a member of the Youth Advisory Council, the Golden Sound Marching Band, and the Ohio Guernsey Association. She enjoys playing guitar, and piano, listening to music, spending time with friends, family, and her animals. Delany is the 16-year-old daughter of Stacey and Ryan Sark of Orient. She will be a senior at Teays Valley High School this fall.
Kiera Scott is a 6 year member of the Scioto Scrappin’ & More 4-H club where she has served as the Vice President, Treasurer, Historian, and New Reporter, and a 3 year member of the Teays Valley FFA where she has been elected President and Sentinel. Kiera is a member of the Junior Fair Board and a 4-H camp counselor. She is active in soccer and track, and enjoys scrapbooking and gardening, reading and spending time with her dogs. Kiera is the 17 year old daughter of Melissa Scott of Ashville. She will be a senior this fall.
Lillianna Stafford is the 16-year-old daughter of Max and Amy Stafford of Circleville. Lillianna is an 8 year member of the Jackson Livestock 4-H club where she has served as the President, Vice President, Secretary and News Reporter. Lillianna is a 2 year member of the Junior Fair Board and currently serves on the Cloverbud committee. She will be a senior at Circleville High School where she is active in the Art Society, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, symphonic and show choirs. Lillianna loves participating in musical productions, babysitting, and assisting with children’s activities.
Ehan Arnett is the 16-year-old son of Josh and Vanessa Arnett of Orient. He will be a senior at Westfall High School. Ehan has been a member of 4-H for 9 years where he has served as the Vice President, Historian and Health & Safety Officer in the Future Farmers of Monroe 4-H club. Ehan is a 2 year member of the Pickaway County Junior Fair Board where he has been active with the Clover and T-Shirt committees. Ehan is very musically talented. He writes music, play the drums, tuba, and bass guitar.
Austin Eitel is the 18-year-old son of Brandon and Shauna Eitel of Mt. Sterling. Austin is a 2 year member of Westfall FFA and a 3 year member of the Future Farmers of Monroe 4-H club. Austin is serving his third year on the Pickaway County Junior Fair Board where he is a member of the Events committee. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, working on trucks and engines, and spending time with family and friends. Austin is a recent graduate of Westfall High School and Pickaway Ross Career and Technology Center, and is employed by Transport Specialists Inc. in Hilliard, Ohio.
Joy Sharp is OSU Extension is an educator, 4-H Youth Development.