CIRCLEVILLE — The judges have cast their votes and the results are in. Lillianna Stafford is the 2022 Pickaway County Fair Queen and her king is Austin Eitel.
Stafford, 16, is currently a student at Circleville High School and is going into her Senior Year. King's first Attendant is Ehan Arnett and Queen's Attendant is Samantha Mayhugh.
"It was very unexpected, I was very surprised," she said. "I feel very shocked."
To see a video of Stafford being crowned as queen, go to: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17u_uRf6AsQ5WvfAlD_LLdayHLmSxLal1/view
Stafford said she's most looking forward to visiting other fairs.
"I've only ever been to three other fairs in my life," she said. "I'm very excited to see how other fairs are run, how junior fair board is different and maybe be able to implement some of those different things into our own junior fair board here."
Stafford shared a message to the larger community as a whole.
"You don't have to be involved in agriculture to make a difference in an agriculture world," she said.
Eitel, 18, who was first attendant for the 2021 court, said he was excited to be crowned king.
"It's absolutely bliss," Eitel said of finding out he had won. "I've run in years passed and I loved serving with [2021 King Mason McFarland.] This year I thought my answers through and I felt like I did a lot better than last year."
Eitel, who is a Westfall and Pickaway Ross Career & Technology Center graduate, said he was looking forward to representing Pickaway County this year across Ohio.
"I want to show the kids what a good role model is and I want to be a good representative of Pickaway County," he said.
Eitel said he's looking forward to this week.
"I'm looking forward to all the exhibitors putting it all into their shows and presenting some ribbons to all the happy kids and to see everyone back at it all again," he said.
Ahead of the announcement, outgoing queen's attendant Avalon Havan gave the closing queen remarks as 2021 queen Evie Layton was not in attendance. She thanked everyone for their support including her parents, siblings and boyfriend and offered some advice for the 2022 court.
"Don't take this year for granted, make the most of this honorable title you've been given because in the blink of an eye you'll be crowning next year's court," she said.
In addition to the queen's comments, Joy Sharp, Pickaway County OSU Extension Office Educator for 4-H Youth Development, presented the 2022 Heart and Service Awards.
The 4-H heart award was presented to Alexandria Pontius, am member of Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves 4-H Club.
"She has excelled in leadership choosing to mentor younger members, assist at county clinics, and serve as a junior fair board member and as a camp counselor," Sharp said of Pontius. " Her leadership continues into community service activities including Wreaths Across America, a shoe drive, planting flowers, cards for nursing homes, collecting pet supplies for the humane society, planting flowers and activity books for children during COVID."
The 4-H service award was presented to Avalan Havan of the Monroe Clever Clovers 4-H club.
"This recipient is a young person who has developed an excellent 4-H record in their years as a 4-H member; a record full of leadership, citizenship and service," Sharp said. "[Havan] has served in about every officer role in their club and is an extremely active participant at the club, county and state 4-H level."