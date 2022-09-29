CIRCLEVILLE — When the Pickaway County Garden Club met in early September at the Library, Lisa Wiseman spoke about sowing seeds in the winter.
Perennial seeds are the best for success. Seeds can be planted in milk jugs which are cut leaving a hinge near the handle. The potting soil and seeds are then added. The sides of the milk carton are taped together until the jug needs to be opened. The open cap allows moisture to enter. Drainage holes are needed in the bottom of the jug. Jugs should be placed where they will get morning sun and afternoon shade. Seeds can be started in December or January.
President Sue Twining conducted the meeting. The minutes were sent via email. Dotty Haney, Treasurer, gave her report. She stated that funds were sent to Penny Pines in January to buy a tree. A certificate was recently received recognizing the club for the tree.
The Columbus District Fall Meeting will be held on Oct. 5 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Columbus. The morning speaker will be Dr. Cheri Kubota who will speak on” The Introduction to Hydroponic Crop Production.” The afternoon speakers are Hope Taft, former first lady of Ohio, and Donna Timmons who will speak on” Nurturing Ohio Natives.”
Any member interested in attending should send their registration to the treasurer.
Refreshments were served by Pat Knecht and Carol Ann Bowling.
Summer trips were enjoyed by the Club. A tour of the Columbus Park of Roses was held on June 15. The Darby Creek Flower Farm hosted the club on July 5. Members learned about the daylilies and hostas grown there and were able to purchase some for their gardens. A box lunch was served by the Mad Hatter Restaurant in Mt. Sterling.
Members visited the Inniswood Metro Gardens in Westerville on August 2. A guided tour was enjoyed. Lunch was at the Rusty Bucket in Columbus.
The next meeting of the Pickaway County Garden Club will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 4 at the Library. Kathleen Hall will speak on “Invasive Plants.” New members are welcome.
