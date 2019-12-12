CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Historical and Genealogical Society will award one $1,000 scholarship to a Logan Elm School District graduate.
Applications can be picked up in January from the Logan Elm Guidance Office or the Pickaway County Historical and Genealogical Society office at 162 W. Union St. in Circleville. Applications are due by April 1, 2020.
The objective of the Pickaway County Historical and Genealogical Society Scholarship is to provide financial assistance to a selected graduate in Pickaway County in order that they may pursue a degree or training leading to a career associated with education (teaching, counseling, coaching administration, etc.) historical perseveration or genealogical research.