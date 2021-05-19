CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is nearly fully staffed at the Pickaway County Jail following the addition of two more corrections officers.
Tanner McDonald and Michael Holman, both who had experience in Ross County, have been added to the corrections division of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
McDonald, 23, is originally from Zanesville. He previously was working toward doing something in natural resource conservation, but chose a different path, which led him to law enforcement.
“I have a family line in law enforcement basically, it’s a passion,” he said.
Prior to accepting the job, he moved to Ashville. McDonald said a friend of his shared how great it is to work in Pickaway County.
“I took the initiative to apply and here I am,” he said. “My dad is a retired state trooper and my brother is a detective for Worthington Police Department.”
Holman, 31, is from Chillicothe. His father was a Sheriff’s Deputy with Ross County. He attended Pickaway Ross, where he earned his criminal justice certification.
“I grew up around law enforcement and I always wanted to be in law enforcement since I can remember,” he said.
Lieutenant James Brown, the jail administrator for the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, said there was only one part-time and one full-time vacancy left to fill and they were presently working to fill them.
“We’ve got our facility staff now to appropriate levels to alleviate to relieve overtime for the corrections division,” Brown said. “Morale is good and the officers appear to be happy to come to work and they’re excited to be here. We’ve now got a command structure in place and enough people to work that the overtime can be reduced.”
Sheriff Matthew Hafey said he’s very happy with the new hires and the direction the jail has been going since they’ve brought on more people.
“It’s a safer environment for not only the inmates, but also the staff,” he said. “We’re obviously going to still have people in training, so it’s not totally gone yet, but we’re coming down in numbers and I talked with the finance administrator who has been happy with the numbers. I can’t say enough good things about what Lt. Brown and the command staff at the jail have been doing.”
Sargent Heath Lane, a member of the jail’s command staff, said he too thought things have improved in recent months as new hires have come on board.
“It’s been a lot better,” he said.