CIRCLEVILLE — Unemployment claims are on the rise and the public’s needs of Pickaway County Job and Family Services have stretched the agency, which is also reacting to requirements for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of March 21, Ohio has 187,810 jobless claims, up from 7,042 the week before. Nationally there were about 3.3 million claims for the week of March 21.
Currently the Pickaway County Job and Family Services lobby is closed to the public but employees are working.
“This is not something we’ve ever been through before,” Joy Ewing, Executive Director, said.
“We’re seeing a high increase in people applying for assistance,” she added. “We are doing our best to get through that and get people on. The State has changed some rules to get some audio signatures on that we needed a full signature before. They’re making those rule changes to make it easier to get people on the system that the need it right now.
Ewing noted that locally they’ve reduced staff at the office and have many people working from home.
“We went to half our staff either to working from home or in the office and we rotate weekly to keep the operations moving,” Ewing commented.
According to Ewing, the staff is working hard to make sure claims and questions are handled quickly.
“As we’re seeing an increase, everyone is stepping up asking what they can do and offering help,” she stated. “We’re trying to get through all of the applications everyday. We understand this is a time when people need us and we need to be here to help.”
The majority of questions they’re receiving are related to unemployment.
“A lot of the questions we’re getting right now are on unemployment, which is done by the State office,” Ewing explained. “We don’t make any determinations so we have phone numbers to [the State office]. A lot of people need pins or usernames reset. There’s a website people can go to they can do that online. Where they go to apply for assistance.”
As a result of increased volume, Ewing said they’ve increased staffing for the phones.
“Our general number, we’ve put additional people on that,” she said. “With our lobbies being closed people are going to need us.”