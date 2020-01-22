CIRCLEVILLE — Survival Flight made a huge announcement Tuesday that is great news for Pickaway County. Survival Flight, a company that provides emergency medical air transportation for critically injured patients, announced there would be a new helicopter base in Circleville.
The new base will be located in Circleville Township at 2665 N. Court St. It is estimated that the flight crew and aircraft plan to be operational at the new site in the near future, although a specific date has not been specified.
This new venture for Pickaway County was made possible through a partnership with the Pickaway Township Fire Department and the Circleville Township Trustees.
Pickaway Township Fire Chief Bryan Brown discussed the benefits of the new Survival Flight base.
“When our paramedics respond to a bad car accident or a medical emergency that needs specialized critical care, we often have to transport patients to a hospital in downtown Columbus to save their life,” Chief Brown explained.
“But depending on traffic, it might take an ambulance an hour to get to Columbus. Having Survival Flight based here in Pickaway Township means that they could get a patient to a Columbus hospital in 15 minutes.
“That’s great news for Pickaway Township and the surrounding area. Survival Flight has been a great company to work with and I’m looking forward to continuing that relationship now that they’re a part of our community,” he continued.
Survival Flight also uses its helicopters to assist first responders in searching for missing persons, provide assistance to law enforcement SWAT teams in dangerous situations, and helps fire departments with reconnaissance on outdoor fires. These services are provided free of charge to first responders.
In addition to the new base in Pickaway County, Survival Flight will also have a base in Marion at 2164 Harding Highway in a building owned by First Consolidated Fire District.
“With these new bases, Survival Flight expands our service area and greatly reduces the response time needed to transport critically injured patients in southern and northwest Ohio,” Survival Flight CEO Chris Millard said.
“We’re excited to be partnering with some tremendous local governments and fire departments and look forward to continuing to work with Ohio hospitals and medical personnel to save lives,” he concluded.
Editor’s note: The Circleville Herald will keep its readers up-to-date with the progression of the new Survival Flight base in Pickaway County.