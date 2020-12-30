CIRCLEVILLE — Now through Jan. 15, Pickaway County residents can drop off their live Christmas trees at the Pickaway County Highway Department for Recycling.
Residents can drop off their trees from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the highway department’s building at 1660 Island Road in Circleville.
There will be signs posted at the location telling residents how to properly dispose of their trees. They should be free of lights, ornaments and any decorating material.
For questions, call the Ross-Pickaway-Highland-Fayette Solid Waste District at 740-420-5452.